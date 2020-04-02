Subscribe

Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

April 2, 2020, 12:07AM

Advice for Trump

EDITOR: We are in a global health crisis, and I commend President Donald Trump and all our leaders for their effort and spirit of cooperation. I do, however, have a few suggestions for the president:

Please, don’t refer to the coronavirus as the Chinese virus. How does attempting to place blame on China help the present health crisis? Move on.

Do not credit yourself. If you deserve credit, it will come from others.

Do not use Twitter to outrage others (example: the governor of Michigan.) Try to assist before you criticize.

Do not use Twitter at all during this global health crisis. It belittles perceptions of you as a leader.

Many people don’t believe that we have a health crisis. Have a serious talk with the nation.

We are in this together, all of us. Please stay focused.

MATTHEW GLAVACH

Cloverdale

A disturbing defense

EDITOR: Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt’s defense of the director of emergency management was unfortunate and disturbing (“Official flouts stay-home order,” Monday). The choice by a county official in the position to make critical emergency decisions to ignore a stay-at-home order and then, unbelievably, to post his actions on social media demonstrated less than acceptable judgment. To his credit, Christopher Godley owned his actions and said, “It was a day off with my family. Any reasoning or justification is going to sound thin.”

In support of Godley, the article said, Rabbitt called for “more lax rules for people like Godley and health care professionals.” While I have ultimate respect and gratitude for health care professionals at this critical time, the concept of a double standard is unacceptable and in practice unworkable. Rather, I respect Supervisor Lynda Hopkins’ position that “in county government we need to lead by example.”

I am certain that Godley has been working very hard and under stressful conditions. Consider his position as head of emergency management. That’s the job. I would ask Rabbitt if the family that has just become unemployed, and is facing life without health insurance, also deserves a day at the beach. We are, indeed, all in this together.

PAUL PEDERSEN

Santa Rosa

Online trolls

EDITOR: It’s astounding, the number of people who will write hateful things about other human beings who they view as “less than” themselves. I challenge anybody who thinks it’s OK to hide behind online aliases while making cruel comments, calling homeless folks “bums” and other less kind names, to give it a try.

Once this pandemic situation resolves itself, how about all the internet tough guys who think they’re better than anybody else leave everything at home and go spend a week on the streets? Just be aware that most wouldn’t last a day, let alone a week, surviving on the streets, as they lack the intestinal fortitude to do so.

THURMAN J. JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Staying home

EDITOR: As a Dillon Beach resident, I am complying with Marin County’s shelter in place order. I don’t want to be responsible for spreading the virus or causing more work for those in health care or law enforcement.

The only place I can get exercise is in my neighborhood, which includes the beach. The crowds here on the weekend after the stay-home order were so huge that social distancing was impossible.

Your report about Chris Godley’s joy ride with his family to the beach was disheartening at best. For a government official to have so little regard for the citizens of Sonoma County is unconscionable.

The situation here was frightening to all officials trying to lessen the curve of COVID-19. Their order to close parks, beaches and parking lots, and to have people exercise close to home, was a cry for citizens to take this virus seriously and not overburden the health care infrastructure.

Those of us on the coast aren’t asking people to stay away forever. We all love our inland parks, trails and beaches. I will stay in my neighborhood. Please stay in yours to protect our communities in this most dire of times.

BARBARA SLOAT

Dillon Beach

The lone solution: Testing

EDITOR: The epidemic will not be contained until we test everyone and quarantine all who are positive. Test everyone and those who are negative can go back to work.

DR. ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Information and safety

EDITOR: Monday’s article framed questions on sharing information about COVID-19 cases as a conflict between privacy rights and freedom of information (“How much should we know?”). That’s wrong. Public health officers, like Sonoma County’s Sundari Mase, know that sparse data identifying cases by age, gender and location would give no health benefit, neither to individuals nor the public.

Residents might indeed “clamor to see whether the virus has been detected in their neighborhoods,” which is precisely why officials shouldn’t give such information. If it’s not in the neighborhood, some would falsely assume they have less reason and motivation for strong personal efforts to limit virus transmission.

Isn’t it by now obvious that this virus is highly infectious and respects no wishful neighborhood boundaries? Mase rightly stuck by her policy, and we’re better off because of her good judgment.

ASHER R. SHEPPARD

Santa Rosa

