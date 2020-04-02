Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Advice for Trump

EDITOR: We are in a global health crisis, and I commend President Donald Trump and all our leaders for their effort and spirit of cooperation. I do, however, have a few suggestions for the president:

Please, don’t refer to the coronavirus as the Chinese virus. How does attempting to place blame on China help the present health crisis? Move on.

Do not credit yourself. If you deserve credit, it will come from others.

Do not use Twitter to outrage others (example: the governor of Michigan.) Try to assist before you criticize.

Do not use Twitter at all during this global health crisis. It belittles perceptions of you as a leader.

Many people don’t believe that we have a health crisis. Have a serious talk with the nation.

We are in this together, all of us. Please stay focused.

MATTHEW GLAVACH

Cloverdale

A disturbing defense

EDITOR: Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt’s defense of the director of emergency management was unfortunate and disturbing (“Official flouts stay-home order,” Monday). The choice by a county official in the position to make critical emergency decisions to ignore a stay-at-home order and then, unbelievably, to post his actions on social media demonstrated less than acceptable judgment. To his credit, Christopher Godley owned his actions and said, “It was a day off with my family. Any reasoning or justification is going to sound thin.”

In support of Godley, the article said, Rabbitt called for “more lax rules for people like Godley and health care professionals.” While I have ultimate respect and gratitude for health care professionals at this critical time, the concept of a double standard is unacceptable and in practice unworkable. Rather, I respect Supervisor Lynda Hopkins’ position that “in county government we need to lead by example.”

I am certain that Godley has been working very hard and under stressful conditions. Consider his position as head of emergency management. That’s the job. I would ask Rabbitt if the family that has just become unemployed, and is facing life without health insurance, also deserves a day at the beach. We are, indeed, all in this together.

PAUL PEDERSEN

Santa Rosa

Online trolls

EDITOR: It’s astounding, the number of people who will write hateful things about other human beings who they view as “less than” themselves. I challenge anybody who thinks it’s OK to hide behind online aliases while making cruel comments, calling homeless folks “bums” and other less kind names, to give it a try.

Once this pandemic situation resolves itself, how about all the internet tough guys who think they’re better than anybody else leave everything at home and go spend a week on the streets? Just be aware that most wouldn’t last a day, let alone a week, surviving on the streets, as they lack the intestinal fortitude to do so.

THURMAN J. JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Staying home

EDITOR: As a Dillon Beach resident, I am complying with Marin County’s shelter in place order. I don’t want to be responsible for spreading the virus or causing more work for those in health care or law enforcement.