PD Editorial: A Census Day reminder to be counted

With everything going on in the world right now, some smaller stories easily fall off the radar. Today, we want to update readers on a couple of items that we’ve covered recently: The U.S. Census and Real ID.

Census Day

Today, April 1, is Census Day. Think of is as a holiday that brings presents for 10 years.

People began receiving census participation letters a few weeks ago. At the time, we wrote about how important it is for everyone to complete the online form as instructed. Federal funding to California for the next decade is on the line. If the count misses some people, the state will receive less money than it’s entitled to under a lot of programs.

The count also affects how electoral districts are drawn, from the U.S. House of Representatives to the California Legislature to city councils and school boards. The folks who draw the lines — who they are varies — will use the census data to try to ensure each person’s vote counts about the same.

With more than 325 million people in America, the census takes months to complete, but Census Day is the day that counts. Your primary residence today is the one that matters. Move to Ohio tomorrow? You’ll still count as a Californian for the next 10 years in the eyes of the census.

If you haven’t already, take a few minutes (really, that’s all it takes) to complete the online form. Have the code that the Census Bureau sent handy or even just your address and visit my2020census.gov. You’ll be helping your community.

You’ll also be cutting census workers a break. Any household that doesn’t complete the census online will eventually receive a visit from a census worker. The Census Bureau has pushed the timeline back by about a month because of the pandemic, but it can’t cancel. Federal law and electoral calendars require that the census be done by the end of the year and that states get to drawing districts next year.

Real ID

As much as it might gall many Californians to admit, President Donald Trump did them a solid recently by pushing back a year the implementation date of Real ID for airline travelers. Even he recognized that too many states weren’t going to meet demand for new driver’s licenses while maintaining social distancing. It’s not like there’s a lot of room in the typical Department of Motor Vehicles office to maintain separation.

Millions of Californians would have needed the new, more-secure driver’s license to fly starting Oct. 1 if they didn’t have a passport. California dragged its feet rolling them out, and now there’s a mad rush by anyone who doesn’t have a passport to get one. It was far from clear whether the state could meet that demand even before DMV offices shuttered.

At least California was in better shape than some states. Oregon and Oklahoma haven’t even launched their Real ID driver’s license yet.

Now there’s a one-year reprieve, but Californians shouldn’t succumb to procrastination. Once COVID-19 settles down and life begins to return to normal, get your new driver’s license or a passport as soon as possible. Next summer there’s bound to be another crunch to process California’s Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses.

