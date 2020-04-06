Close to Home: Don’t forget to call your doctor

March 30 was Doctor’s Day — and what a unique day in the office it was. My normally bustling Monday included drive-through COVID-19 testing in the parking lot and a nearly empty office. Things have turned upside down for all of us.

Though the coronavirus is the center of attention, our other health problems won’t grind to a halt and patiently wait for the surge to pass.

Now is the time for us to attend to your health concerns so we can keep you out of the hospital. Even though my office looks empty, we have a huge team of providers hard at work calling patients from home. So, in honor of Doctor’s Day: Call your doctor. We’re ready to guide you through these uncertain times.

Calling your family doctor is almost always going to be your first step for any health concern, unless you’re experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency (in that scenario, call 911). Talking on the phone with your doctor helps her to decide whether you need to be seen in the office. Though we’re trying to limit office visits, we can still offer them if needed.

A lot can be addressed over the phone, from the safety of your home. We can order blood tests, X-rays and shots, but if isn’t urgent, we may ask you to wait to get these done. Many specialists and mental health providers are able to talk to you over the phone, too. Your doctor can help to set this up for you.

For people with chronic medical problems like diabetes or heart and lung problems, we especially want to keep you safe and healthy during this time. Don’t hesitate to schedule a phone appointment with your doctor to check in.

If there was ever a time to have your blood sugar and blood pressure under good control, it’s right now. Ask us how we can help you.

Many offices can also handle urgent issues, including stitches, sports injuries, etc. We want to keep the emergency room open for people who really need to be there.

That being said, you shouldn’t use the coronavirus outbreak as an excuse to skip the ER if you are having a medical emergency (for example, chest pain, trouble breathing or symptoms of a stroke). If you’re not sure, call 911 or your doctor’s office to help you decide where to be seen.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, shortness of breath and cough, call your doctor, who can decide if you need to be tested. Whether or not you are tested, it is important for you to quarantine yourself for at least seven days after symptoms started and until three days after you have no fever and are feeling better. This is how we flatten the curve, and the time for us to do that is now.

If you are uninsured and don’t have a doctor, but need one, call a local community health center or visit www.211sonoma.org for information on local resources.

So don’t wait to call your doctor, especially if you have a new concern or you’re noticing a change in your health conditions. My fellow outpatient doctors want to help you now so we can keep the ER available for those who need it most. By taking care of yourself, you’re keeping all of us healthy. And, for that, I am truly grateful to you. Stay healthy, Sonoma County. Your doctors are here for you.

Katie O’Rourke is a family physician in Petaluma. She is completing her fellowship training in Community Medicine and Integrative Medicine.

