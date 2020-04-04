McManus: A ‘wartime’ president should be in better shape politically

President Donald Trump has declared himself a “wartime president,” and he’s waging his reelection campaign the way any wartime president would: He’s using the advantages of incumbency to show himself in command of the coronavirus crisis.

He stages daily briefings on television where aides and business leaders praise his leadership.

He flew to Norfolk, Virginia, to see a Navy hospital ship off to New York City, a presidential journey that wasn’t essential but produced great visuals.

His campaign has flooded supporters with messages and videos showcasing his decisions and deriding his opponents.

And he’s offered soaring rhetoric, at times, to bind a frightened nation together.

“We’re all in this together, all of us,” Trump said Sunday. “The unity, the esprit de corps, the spirit — I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s a beautiful thing to watch.”

Only it’s not working very well — at least from the standpoint of rallying support for Trump’s reelection.

In public opinion polls, most Americans say they think the president is doing a good job of fighting the pandemic, especially since he launched a more energetic federal effort two weeks ago.

But that hasn’t produced a significant surge in his popularity — or his chances of winning in November.

The percentage of Americans who say they approve of Trump’s overall performance as president has inched up roughly 3% in the last month, to an average of about 47% in major polls. That’s a high point for his presidency, but it’s still short of 50%.

Polls testing Trump against Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, have all found the former vice president ahead by varying margins.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll showed Biden ahead of Trump 49% to 47%. A Fox News Poll showed Biden up by a more impressive 49% to 40%.

A wartime president should be in better shape — especially in Trump’s case, since he’s effectively running unopposed.

While Trump dominates the nation’s TV screens as much as two hours a day, Biden has been reduced to interviews from a makeshift studio in the basement of his Delaware home.

Trump’s numbers are especially unimpressive given that public support for a president usually soars in a national crisis or other major event, the so-called rally-‘round-the-flag effect.

After terrorists attacked America on Sept. 11, 2001, President George W. Bush’s approval rating jumped 39%. And after Navy SEALS killed Osama bin Laden in 2011, a more partisan era, President Barack Obama’s approval rating rose 8%.

Although both presidents saw their approval figures subsequently drop, both won reelection.

Trump’s 3% bump doesn’t measure up, although it clearly can change between now and November.

What’s holding Trump back? He’s figured out the stagecraft, but not the content.

Scholars say the “rally” effect kicks in when a president tries to act as a bipartisan leader and wins some measure of support from the opposition party.

That’s not happening. Trump hasn’t stopped insulting Democratic leaders, including “Sleepy Joe” Biden and “Cryin’ Chuck” Schumer, the Senate minority leader. Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi haven’t spoken for months.

When a near-unanimous Congress passed a record $2 trillion economic rescue bill, the president didn’t invite Democratic leaders to the White House signing ceremony.