PD Editorial: Sonoma County needs a daily virus briefing

As we settle into our first full month — let’s hope it’s also our last — hunkering down at home, some daily rituals are taking shape.

For people trying to stay informed about the coronavirus outbreak, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plain-spoken morning briefings have quickly become must-see TV.

After a few impromptu briefings, Gov. Gavin Newsom now streams a California update on his Facebook page each day at noon.

At midafternoon, cable news networks cover the White House briefing.

Some local governments have started streaming daily updates. Sonoma County is overdue to start one, too.

North Bay residents are anxious about the accelerating spread of the coronavirus and eager to get timely information about the local response and how best to keep themselves safe.

As always, there’s an abundance of misleading and outright false information to be found on social media and the internet. To keep it from spreading like an out-of-control virus, it’s critically important for public health officials to share accurate information as clearly, transparently and consistently as possible.

We’re seeing dividends on a daily basis.

Cuomo focused public attention — and Washington’s — on the urgent need for protective equipment for health care workers and ventilators for seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

During the White House briefings, Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci have provided sobering updates, succinctly explained guidelines for social distancing and debunked falsehoods — at times providing a valuable counterweight to the president’s remarks.

On Monday, Newsom put out a call for retired health care workers, medical students and nursing students to assist in California hospitals during an anticipated surge. Within a day, he said, 25,000 people had volunteered for a state “health corps.”

“A remarkable, remarkable spirit and a remarkable number of individuals that stepped up and are willing to step in to meet COVID-19 head on,” Newsom said Tuesday.

The governor also urged people to look in on older neighbors who might need help, and he announced a hotline to connect seniors with needed services: 833-544-2374.

We don’t need to tell Sonoma County officials about the value of daily briefings during a crisis. Sheriff Rob Giordano’s daily updates during the 2017 fires were so well received that some people urged him to reconsider his retirement plans. When the Kincade fire broke out last fall, Sheriff Mark Essick convened a new round of daily briefings.

The wildfire briefings often featured 10 or 12 elected officials and first responders and were attended by reporters and interested citizens. That isn’t advisable with the highly contagious coronavirus. But smaller briefings, hosted by public health officials and streamed online, could be arranged without violating social distancing guidelines. They would allow public health officials to speak directly to local residents, and they would be an opportunity for local residents to pose questions to the experts.

In San Luis Obispo County, where updates by the public health officer are streamed almost daily, subjects have ranged from essential businesses to beach closures and the rate of infections to plans for expanding hospital capacity.

Santa Barbara and Santa Clara counties, among others, are providing similar updates.

With Sonoma County extending its stay-at-home order until at least May 3 and President Donald Trump warning Americans to prepare for “very, very painful” weeks ahead, people desperately need up- to-date information and advice. Public health officials are the best source, and if they make themselves available, Sonoma County residents will tune in.

