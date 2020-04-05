Beschloss: What Trump can learn from real wartime presidents

Against the challenge of the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump has said that he thinks of himself as a “wartime president.”

This is hardly the first time a president has used this metaphor, inexact as it may be. Richard Nixon asked Congress in 1971 to declare “war on cancer.” Lyndon Johnson in 1964 declared that his administration “here and now declares unconditional war on poverty in America.” Poignantly, neither of those efforts came close to succeeding, but the strong language signaled a president aiming to mobilize the full resources of American society to conquer the problem.

One of the hallmarks of our system is that leadership in crisis must not only come from a president but also all reaches of society — in recent weeks, we have seen sparks of initiative from Congress, governors, the heroes of the emergency room and the research lab. We should all remember that from wartime presidential leadership we can learn as much from the mistakes as the accomplishments.

The history of U.S. wartime presidents offers seven lessons not only for Trump but also for leaders of all kinds:

— Level with the public. James K. Polk in 1846 fabricated a reason to wage war against Mexico and lied to Congress and Americans about his intention to use that conflict to acquire almost 1 million square miles of new territory. When the 1918 flu broke out among U.S. soldiers, Woodrow Wilson disgracefully concealed the danger, kept sending troops to Europe and never gave a single speech about the pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives and tens of millions abroad. At the start of major U.S. involvement in Vietnam in 1965, Johnson concealed from the public his dread that the war might grind on for a decade, take many lives and never be won.

— Work to unite the country against the common enemy. War should not be a time for partisanship, yet James Madison waged the War of 1812 on the flimsy basis of a narrow congressional majority. Harry Truman never bothered to ask Congress for a war declaration against Korea. By contrast, after Pearl Harbor, Franklin Roosevelt, who had just won a third term from an electorate bitterly split over whether to fight Hitler or stay out, managed to make the World War II fight for freedom into the cause of almost every American.

— Show empathy for the warriors, the scared and the suffering. Madison and Abraham Lincoln braved gunfire to visit scenes of battle. After the Spanish-American War, William McKinley went to Long Island to visit the tents of quarantined soldiers who had caught yellow fever while fighting in Cuba. Told that the mounting casualties of the Civil War required a new cemetery, Lincoln demanded that it be located near his summer cottage. He wished to make sure that he saw the burials and grieving families, so that the horrible, hourly decisions he was making about life and death would never become too abstract.

— Build confidence in your plan for victory. Today, FDR is remembered as perhaps the most successful war president of all time. But in early 1942, many Americans thought of him as the commander in chief who had made serious mistakes that culminated in the Japanese surprise attack. Thus, he spoke often in public and went on radio to explain the Allied blueprint to win the war. Before he spoke, the White House would ask Americans to buy world maps and globes so that they could follow along.