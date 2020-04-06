Feinstein: What Washington must do before the next outbreak

The coronavirus presents a challenge for the United States the likes of which we haven’t seen in a generation, but one that has been warned of at least since 9/11.

Congress quickly passed three bills to help limit the spread of the virus and assist families and workers who are suffering, including the Senate’s massive economic stimulus signed into law on March 28.

But as we address the acute symptoms of this crisis — illness and death, but also social isolation and financial devastation — we must think ahead to how we will confront future epidemics and pandemics. We already can take lessons from the tragedy of the coronavirus crisis and the coalition-building it has inspired.

First, we have clearly seen that neither our government nor our health care system was prepared for something like COVID-19. Congress can and should play a pivotal role in making sure necessary changes are made. This means assessing federal government structures that worked and those that failed, and instituting reforms and new processes and policies to confront future threats.

The United States has a lot of experience at just this sort of response, most notably in the national security field. After World War II, Congress passed laws that redesigned our security apparatus by establishing the National Security Council, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the CIA.

Similarly, after 9/11, Congress passed laws that dramatically changed how the U.S. confronts terrorism at home and abroad. The Department of Homeland Security was established to discern and secure us against domestic and international threats. The National Counterterrorism Center was created to address gaps in the nation’s international anti-terrorism efforts.

These post-World War II and post-9/11 reforms are templates for grappling with pandemic. For example, the integration and information-sharing that was put in place after the devastating attacks of 9/11 provides a model for how we should share information about infectious diseases domestically and with our allies.

Likewise, the role of the director of the National Counterterrorism Center offers a model for a new position: director for combating infectious diseases. Appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate, this person would be tasked with advising the White House on all matters related to infectious diseases. He or she would also oversee a new interagency, whole-of-government “center” aimed at preventing, detecting, monitoring and responding to major outbreaks such as COVID-19.

This Center for Combating Infectious Disease would combine analytical and operational functions, ensuring national preparedness for massive domestic and global health emergencies. It would have the authority to gather and disperse information required for a coordinated government response. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would provide it with data and expertise, but so would every other relevant national agency.

For example, among its first acts would be the creation of a constantly updated, refined and monitored disease database. It would track the inventory of personal protective equipment in the national stockpile, identify which entities in the private sector should be called upon to augment critical supplies and set rules requiring other countries to share information in order to get information.

When there’s an outbreak, the public and government would have a single, authoritative source to go to learn symptoms of a disease, how to prevent its spread and what to do if they feel sick. It would consolidate information regarding travel restrictions, stay-at-home orders and “essential work” directives.