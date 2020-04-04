Subscribe

Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

April 4, 2020, 12:09AM

Skipper’s selfless act

EDITOR: For Capt. Brett Crozier, the Santa Rosa High School graduate, to be more concerned about his sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt than his career is the mark of a hero (“Navy removes captain,” Friday). Good work, Captain. We are proud to call you a Santa Rosan.

MARY JENKINS

Santa Rosa

Honoring the Class of 2020

EDITOR: I know this is a small thing during a time when we fear for the lives of those around us, and maybe even our own, but I can’t help but think of the Class of 2020.

True, I am the mom of a high school senior who will forgo the end of her senior year, but I am also thinking of every graduating Class of 2020 and how there will be no pomp or celebration, nor could there possibly be at this grim time. Maybe someday we will all be able to gather together again and commemorate the accomplishments of the Class of 2020. I hope so.

MOLLY MacLEAN

Santa Rosa

Hopkins’s leadership

EDITOR: Thanks to Supervisor Lynda Hopkins for demonstrating why she’s a valued leader with her response to an official who took his family to the beach in spite of the county’s order to close all recreational areas to public access during this crisis (“Official flouts stay-home order,” Monday).

In the article, Hopkins said: “In county government, we need to lead by example. We can’t possibly expect the community to hold themselves accountable if we don’t hold ourselves accountable as well.”

Of course, it’s difficult to stay away from our beautiful public parks and beaches, but the only way our county will emerge healthy is to follow orders that have been shown to work in fighting this worldwide public health crisis.

It’s not easy, though. We’ve temporarily limited our nearly 35-year Sebastopol business to tasks our staff can do from home, and we will resume operations when it is safe for our employees, customers and community. We may lose some business in the short term, but the long-term gains are worth current challenges.

Our mandate to cooperate is more important than any individual or business needs or desires. Please, let’s work together, no matter who we are or how we earn our living.

LAURA GOLDMAN

Sebastopol

Disappointing news

EDITOR: When I read your article on the fire tax not passing, I wished for the first time I was reading fake news (“Sonoma County records final election results,” Saturday). How can the citizens of this county reject a much-needed financial boost to our firefighters and first responders? Do voters who rejected the measure believe that we will not face another fire season? Do they believe that firefighters do not need more and better equipment to save our lives and our homes? Not to mention that we will likely have a county that is depleted of many financial and human resources thanks to COVID-19.

I have real news for you — come this fall, you’ll wish you had voted for the fire tax.

KARIN RICKER

Santa Rosa

Embarrassing Trump

EDITOR: Michael Burwen is disgusted with the press for allegedly attempting to embarrass Donald Trump at his White House COVID-19 briefings (“Disgusted with the press,” Letters, March 24). “Why,” he asks, “does the press keep trying to show him up when he can’t answer a technical question?”

Why? Because Trump, equal parts confidence and incompetence, insists on handling those questions himself, instead of trusting his beleaguered experts to respond honestly, without fear of reprisal.

Rather than instilling hope, as Burwen would have it, Trump bombards viewers with insults, verifiable lies, political attacks and stubbornly held opinions on everything from inflated testing statistics to wildly optimistic “game changer” treatments.

We have to wait for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s daily cleanup to know what’s real and what’s just another Trumpian fantasy.

Donald Trump embarrasses himself and the office of the presidency every time he steps to the podium. He needs no help from the press.

MARK SLOAN

Santa Rosa

Opportunity missed

EDITOR: Is Capt. Brett Crozier the incompetent party, or did he just take one for the team? The Navy could have taken the opportunity to show the world how readiness is maintained. Instead they claimed leaked command communications disturbed the crew and laid down blame.

The service could have assigned someone handling boatswain, engineering and medical chiefs on the vessel to crack the whip on an assigned skeleton crew disinfecting everything from top to bottom. They could have imposed strict sanitary protocols.

The Seabees could have pounded out temporary quarters on the beach for testing and quarantine. The shipboard staff could have cycled back in when possible.

The good story could have been the Navy maintaining readiness efficiently in public view. Instead we heard media leaks caused a good man’s head to roll. Why is information about our service persons’ health and well-being even considered a leak?

BOBBY COLLIER

Kelseyville

