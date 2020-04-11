Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

A bear hunt

EDITOR: Children around the world are in hibernation due to the coronavirus pandemic — and a global teddy bear hunt is underway to help brighten their spirits and ours. Inspired by the book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” by British author Michael Rosen, stuffed toys have been cropping up in windows, including in the U.S., providing kids a safe activity as they stroll around their neighborhoods with their parents.

David Templeton wrote about Petaluma residents putting out teddy bears and other stuffed animals (“On the hunt for teddy bears around Petaluma,” April 5). Let’s join our neighbors with fluffy friends in our windows, porches and go on a bear hunt. Starting in my Santa Rosa Junior College neighborhood.

BETZ MILLER

Santa Rosa

Crozier’s error

EDITOR: I am emphatically not anti-Capt. Brett Crozier. However, I am emphatically anti-incorrect coverage by the media. The opening sentence of your Tuesday editorial reads, “Capt. Brett Crozier paid a high price for speaking truth to power” (“Skipper acted in the tradition of Teddy Roosevelt”). But that’s exactly what he didn’t do. He went outside the chain of command, in an unprotected email, no less. He was fired for not speaking truth to power, in this case, his commanding officer. Further, doing so in an unprotected email was ill-advised, to say the least.

He did the right thing in the wrong way. People may differ as to whether this was deserving of his punishment, but at least get the reporting right.

ED SHOOP

Sonoma

Environmental assault

EDITOR: The Environmental Assault Agency? Under the Trump administration, the EPA has become the anti- environmental protection agency. This administration, helped by congressional conservatives and conservative judges, has targeted environmental rules it sees as burdensome. A New York Times analysis, based on research from Harvard and Columbia law schools and other sources, counts more than 90 environmental rules and regulations rolled back under Donald Trump. More than 60 have been completed, carrying out Trump’s campaign promise to relax regulations for fossil fuels and other polluting industries, including the recent weakening of fuel-efficiency standards, increasing ozone damage by greenhouse gases.

For nearly four years, the Trump administration has worked to overturn policies that provide for a safer world to animals, plants and us. Agencies have skipped key steps in the rule-making process, like notifying the public and asking for comment.

Trump dismissed the COVID-19 situation until a rising death toll showed its reality. This administration shows no concern for a dangerous global warming environment, which contributes to the unnecessary deaths of Americans.

The Trump EPA uses your taxes to create an unsafe situation for us and our grandchildren. Trump’s platform is materialistic and greedy: profits before future and money before nature —taking us back to the dark ages of planet damage. Trump’s assault on our environment gets a “10.”

JEFF STUCKER

Sebastopol

Beware side effects

EDITOR: I am a rheumatologist who has been prescribing hydroxychloroquine for 40 years for my patients with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. People thinking of taking this drug for COVID-19 should consider its potential toxicities. It can worsen heart conduction system abnormalities in some people, leading to potentially fatal heart rhythm disturbances. Azithromycin, also suggested by our president, can do the same thing. Taken together, the problem could be compounded.