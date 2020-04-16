Subscribe

Thursday's Letters to the Editor

April 16, 2020
Government greed

EDITOR: The state and county coronavirus lockdown has deprived businesses of revenue to pay their employees and their bills. I read daily of CEO’s voluntarily foregoing compensation. Management and employees at others have taken massive compensation cuts to try to stay in business. Banks are forbearing mortgage and other debt payments. The IRS has deferred federal income taxes. Millions have been laid off or furloughed without pay.

And the state and county? Seems like business as usual. No one has volunteered to forgo any compensation, nor did they defer property and other taxes. For the involuntarily unemployed, the greedy hand of government still demands they pay, so its employees can avoid the consequences of its own mandate.

Epidemics aren’t new to man. Those most vulnerable must take extraordinary precautions, and society must be prepared to care for the ill. (I am among the vulnerable). But there are tradeoffs between the vulnerable and ill, and the vast majority who are not. Will there still be jobs and businesses for the 99% to return?

Government must join the governed in the collective pain if there is to be a balanced discussion of the tradeoffs in a political forum. Let the discussion begin.

WILLIAM ROTHE

Santa Rosa

Staying connected

EDITOR: As far as how we are coping with being isolated, one positive note is that when we go for walks (daily) we speak to everyone we meet. Everyone is friendly, and we talk as if we have been friends for a long time. We sometimes ring the doorbells of friends and neighbors and visit from a safe distance.

I feel that our sense of community has strengthened, and that makes us feel less alone and isolated. But our appointments and other timely tasks have dwindled to breakfast, lunch and dinner (or as a staunch Midwesterner, breakfast, dinner and supper).

We urge everyone to use this time we have to connect with our wonderful community, our neighbors and strangers, including those cats who come from driveways to get some pets.

CHARLES PRICKETT

Santa Rosa

Crozier’s orders

EDITOR: Capt. Brett Crozier didn’t order a port call in Danang, Vietnam (“Appropriate action,” Letters, Friday). The show of presence and cultural interaction mission was ordered by the Defense Department in conjunction with the State Department, which felt this display of U.S. power in the region trumped the risk of coronavirus exposure. Had Crozier disobeyed that direct order to make port he would have been sacked. Same outcome.

When push came to shove and his pleas for help were ignored by the powers that be, he did the right thing. The guy the ship was named for took similar action. Teddy Roosevelt contested an order to stay in Cuba with the Rough Riders amid a yellow fever outbreak. He went on to become a revered president of our country as well as a historical legend.

JOHN BURGER

Cazadero

Failing to do the job

EDITOR: Donald Trump says he is a wartime president. A wartime president takes action and directs the country to a unified goal of defeating the enemy. He assumes responsibility.

Trump? When asked if he takes responsibility for the early delays in dealing with coronavirus, he said he was given a broken bureaucracy to work with. This is from somebody who in his campaign said, “I alone can fix it.” So, why didn’t he?

When asked for help, he tells states to get their own supplies. As a result, states are short of generators, protective masks, virus tests and other materials necessary to fight this deadly disease. The states now not only bid against each other, they find they are in competition with the federal government, too. This drives up prices and breeds uncertainty and chaos.

Medical providers are overworked and undersupplied. They are forced to wear garbage bags as protective gear and handkerchiefs as masks. Once again, this is the president abrogating responsibility. Without proper protective gear, medical providers are exposed to every disease that enters the hospital and become a danger not only to themselves and their families but to their patients, too.

JON WOBBER

Cotati

Let us out

EDITOR: Richard Stefanski is exactly right: it’s time to let us out of lockdown (“Loosen the lockdown,” Letters, April 7). It’s time to open the parks and beaches again. They are vast, and people should be able to use them and still stay 6 feet apart from nonfamily units.

Restaurants, wineries and breweries could be back in business. Separate the tables, sit out on the patio and maintain safe distancing. Businesses with cubicles should invite their employees back to work, still wearing masks. Open up nurseries for plant sales; gardening is good for us. Let’s manufacture again.

Reopen shops and stores. Meter people, like Costco and Trader Joe’s, if we must, but get people working again. Reopen galleries and museums, advising people to wear masks and walk apart. How difficult can that be?

Certainly walking in a park can’t be any more dangerous than shopping in a local grocery or home improvement store, can it? If we don’t allow people to freely move about soon, dire unintended consequences could result, i.e. businesses closing for good, alcoholism, depression, and domestic abuse. Sales of alcohol have risen 75% in some areas.

It’s time to get America working again.

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

