PD Editorial; Capt. Brett Crozier’s profile in courage

Press Democrat readers met Brett Crozier four months ago, when columnist Chris Smith reported on the Santa Rosa High grad’s new assignment: captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

On Thursday, Crozier was fired. His sin? Trying to protect his crew from a growing coronavirus outbreak that has sickened at least 113sailors and Marines aboard the aircraft carrier.

Crozier made global headlines this week with a letter imploring Navy brass to allow him to evacuate and quarantine 90% of his 4,800-member crew to safeguard their health and well-being.

“We are not at war,” Crozier wrote. “Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors.”

The snap reaction from Washington was all too familiar to anyone who has followed the Trump administration’s bungling of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, it was business as usual, with Defense Secretary Mark Esper telling CBS News he didn’t think an evacuation was necessary.

A day later, with public attention focused on the plight of the Roosevelt’s crew, and a call from the grandson of its namesake for immediate action, the acting Navy secretary promised to get 3,000 sailors off the ship by Friday. He also said Crozier wouldn’t “face any type of retaliation” from the Navy.

Then, the acting secretary, Thomas Modly, lowered the boom.

Is there any doubt about who showed character and integrity here? Certainly not Modly, with his overnight flip-flop.

Crozier, on the other hand, acted selflessly and loyally to protect the well-being of his crew. Undoubtedly, he earned their undying respect — as well as gratitude from the families of other American sailors.

The first three coronavirus cases aboard the Roosevelt were reported on March 24, shortly after the ship left Danang, Vietnam. By the time Crozier sent his letter six days later, there were 93.

“The spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating,” he told his superiors in a letter first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Because the crew lives and works in close quarters, an aircraft carrier, like other ships, is vulnerable to infectious diseases. On the Roosevelt, sailors are spread out over 24 decks. Most crew members share living quarters, stand in buffet lines to get their meals and traverse narrow corridors to get around the ship. There is no room for social distancing.

In pressing for permission to evacuate crew members, Crozier cited an epidemiological study of the coronavirus outbreak on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where 619 passengers and crew members were infected within two weeks. Had there been an early evacuation, the study concluded, the number could have been reduced to 76.

The Roosevelt, which left San Diego in January for a seven-month cruise, is the only Navy ship now deployed with active cases of COVID-19. But more than 90 other ships are patrolling the world’s oceans, keeping sea lanes open for commercial traffic and reminding adversaries of America’s immense military power. The Navy’s sluggish response to the outbreak on the Roosevelt, culminating with throwing the captain overboard, shows that it lacks a battle plan for this global pandemic.

Crozier deserved a commendation. He’ll have to settle for leaving the “Big Stick” with a legacy that would make any commander proud: He sacrificed himself to save his crew.

