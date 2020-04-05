Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

A presidential response

EDITOR: I recall a president responding to one of the great crises of our time with a broadcast that changed how we think of presidents.

At a time when the nation was on edge, when millions became unemployed and the future looked grim, he started his comments thus: “I want to tell you what has been done in the last few days, why it has been done, and what the next steps are going to be.”

That simple, clear statement was a watershed moment. It gave people confidence because it was direct and allowed the populace to assess the progress for themselves, based upon reason and logic.

It was a measured and thoughtful response to the disaster of the times. It didn’t solve the nation’s troubles, but it made clear that what was being done was done so as to benefit the nation. It was not about making the president look good, or congratulating himself, or attacking his enemies, or belittling the legislators on the other side of the aisle. This is how to inspire confidence.

It is clear to me while considering Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first fireside chat why Donald Trump is failing to inspire confidence at this critical moment.

PAUL JOLLY

Santa Rosa

Cemetery closure

EDITOR: We grant our health authorities extraordinary powers, to close businesses, for example. In exchange, the health authorities owe us clear explanations of their decisions.

Item: The authorities have closed the Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery. For many years I have run in the cemetery daily. It isn’t a place where people congregate, picnic or play. Visitors walk their dogs or stroll. By closing the cemetery, the authorities force them onto local sidewalks, which are consistently narrower than the cemetery paths. Could the authorities explain what they hope to gain by this closure?

TIM STAFFORD

Santa Rosa

Crozier is a hero

EDITOR: On an ocean voyage, my father, the ship’s captain, refused an order from his stateside commanding officer to refuel at sea during a storm, because it was predicted by the ship’s chief that three sailors, at least, would be swept overboard and lost during this dangerous assignment.

A subsequent tribunal ruled in favor of my father, who had the duty to obey a “reasonable” command. He was punished however, with a tough assignment, Operation Deepfreeze, a trip to the Antarctic, which, by the way, was the best duty he ever had, a real adventure.

Capt. Brett Crozier deserves a ticker-tape parade as a national hero for defending his sailors (“Navy removes captain,” Friday). And surely there are many opportunities ahead for this hero, this “Man in the Arena.” Meanwhile, we tremble for the safety of those men and women in service to America. I am so sad to see this news.

MICHELINE JUSTMAN

Santa Rosa

Newsom’s virus actions

EDITOR: I read Harry Litman’s column with interest and dismay (“Newsom’s shelter order is a legal mess,” March 28). I greatly respect his expertise, but I was shocked that he predicts that people will sue the state over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s actions during a crisis of a magnitude that none of us under 100 years old has ever seen.