Monday’s Letters to the Editor

April 6, 2020, 12:05AM

Property tax relief

EDITOR: Action is the work product of leadership in an emergency. County officials must act outside the box regarding property tax payments due on Friday.

It isn’t necessary to excuse penalties on all 182,000 parcels. Some property owners paid the full amount by Dec. 10. Penalties for commercial properties, including rentals and second homes, don’t need to be included. Focus on owner-occupied residential properties that qualify for homeowners’ exemption status.

Our tax bills tell us taxes not paid by June 30 trigger increased penalties. This date is already built into the system. Property owners would still be expected to be current by June 30 to avoid the later penalty. The county should waive penalties for taxes on owner- occupied properties due April 10.

Requiring taxpayers to pay the tax and file an application for waiver of delinquent fees misses the point. And what will it cost for staff to review thousands of applications? Such a process would take years.

Erick Roeser, the county’s tax collector, says waivers can be granted if “failure to make timely payment is due to a reasonable cause … circumstances are beyond taxpayer control … absent willful neglect.” Breaking news! There is a worldwide pandemic, and it wasn’t caused by Sonoma County homeowners.

ERIC KOENIGSHOFER

Occidental

Remember Anne Frank

EDITOR: We are asked to stay in the comfort of our own homes with all the modern amenities and technology. We are also allowed to take walks outside in the sunshine.

I’m certain Anne Frank would have loved to have such freedom. Instead, she and her family were locked up in a small attic in Amsterdam for two years, never going outside, while hiding from the Nazis. The family didn’t even have the freedom to walk around the attic for fear the noise of footsteps would draw attention.

Let’s all take a page out of Anne’s diary to remember what her shelter in place looked like.

A.M. THOMSEN

Petaluma

Scale back air travel

EDITOR: Recent articles spoke of reductions in air travel in the Bay Area and at Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport. This makes sense during a global pandemic. Now consider this: the coronavirus pandemic, along with the global climate crisis, puts future expansion of our local airport and its intended increase in flights into question.

Globally, air travel and its greenhouse gas emissions were surging prior to the pandemic in spite of accelerating climate change. Also, with every epidemic air travel becomes a vector for disease.

The airline industry has taken no effective steps to transition to a carbon-neutral economy, nor does it have a plan to deal with its impact on global pandemics.

Expanding air travel, and related tourism in Sonoma County, only weakens our ability to be resilient, rely on our own economic strengths and protect our health. We need a transition to a just, carbon-neutral economy. Increasing flights simply isn’t in the county’s best interest.

CHRISTINE HOEX

Santa Rosa

A day of reckoning

EDITOR: I may be wrong, but I think Donald Trump will have his hat handed to him in November. Remember when he crowed,“Vote for me, what do you have to lose?” Well, we are now finding out. As he boasts about his TV rating being better than “The Bachelor” and “Monday Night Football,” people are dying.

The low voter turnout in 2016 was mostly due to the fact that no one thought he could possibly be elected. During a crisis, people don’t like to be lied to, even the people who make up his base.

It’s been said that it’s up to the turnout of white suburban women and minorities to defeat Trump at the polls, but I believe the surge that started in 2018 will only grow.

His remaining days will be spent trying to profiteer from the CARES Act. This man will go down in history as one of the world’s great boogeymen — right up there with Nero. Goodbye and good riddance.

MICHAEL HARAN

Santa Rosa

Rescue US companies

EDITOR: The coronavirus rescue package money should be given only to corporations incorporated in the United States. Most cruise ship lines are not, thus they don’t pay taxes here. We shouldn’t bail out companies that don’t contribute to our tax base here in the U.S.

STEVIE LAZO

Larkfield

Permanent underclass

EDITOR: The legacy of the 2008 financial collapse was the establishment of a permanent renter class. Most young people today don’t dream of home ownership or starting a family, not because they don’t want to, but because it’s becoming financially harder and harder every year.

I fear that the legacy of this economic downturn will be that Amazon and other giant corporations continue to buy up market share as local and small businesses can’t survive without customers for very long.

The corporate powerbrokers who run our society want everyone to be a passive pod person, completely atomized. They want a permanent underclass who bring a professional class of people who work from home their Amazon packages and takeout food.

If we want a future with vibrant communal life instead of sterile corporate loneliness, we need to start thinking of social distancing as an elite class project. Obviously, Donald Trump’s desire to sacrifice the health of elderly and immunocompromised people for the Moloch of the stock market is cruel and unethical, but passive neoliberal consumption isn’t the solution either.

EMILIO HORNER

Santa Rosa

