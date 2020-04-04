The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Dad says if we’re quiet, he’ll give us a dollar. What are the rest of you willing to offer?”

RENE FOPPE, Petaluma

“Dad, tell the office it’s story time.”

PAMELA ILLIAN, Petaluma

“Is this your boss, whom you call that idiot?”

ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Take your children to work day 2020.”

SYLVIA GALLAGHER, Petaluma

“Listen up, bossy pants, send us pizza now, or Dad quits this lousy job.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“There you go. Now hit ‘copy,’ then go to ‘paste,’ and now you can send.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa