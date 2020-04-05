Close to Home: My cross-country coronavirus odyssey

Thirteen days after having submitted to a drive-by nostril-shoving corona virus test, I learned what was obvious to me for the past two weeks: I am positive for COVID-19.

Happily, my husband (who was symptomatic four days ahead of me) and I had a relatively mild case, with two weeks of low fevers, dry coughs, chest heaviness, gastrointestinal problems, headaches, sensitivity to light and persistent fatigue. As of Friday, we are much better, with some lingering congestion.

Honestly, the worst symptom is that about a week in we lost all sense of smell — and, worse, taste. Having made a spicy lentil stew, we quickly realized the loss only to read the next morning about this weird COVID-19 symptom.

Oddly, we continued to labor over our homecooking, running to the garden in the cold night to fetch rosemary for a tomato sauce, or baking homemade biscotti with orange zest and toasted pistachios, only to taste absolutely nothing; it might as well have been mush. One would think that this would be an opportunity for weight loss, but I am clear evidence that emotional eating — and its related 3 extra pounds — has nothing to do with the taste of food.

Although suffering through even a mild case of this disease is no taste-free picnic, the odyssey of its transmission is, in our case, truly the stuff of nightmares.

On March 9, a Monday, we had artichokes for dinner. Per usual, my husband carved out the choke and ate the heart. That night he complained that his throat felt like a tiny piece of the choke remained, and he began to experience a dry, mild cough.

The next day we wrestled with going forward with a scheduled trip to see our grandchildren in Washington, D.C. The Centers for Disease Control website warned only against foreign travel, not a word limiting domestic sojourns. Our kids encouraged us, and although reluctant we agreed, taking along rubbing alcohol and hand sanitizer.

We flew to D.C. on March 11, taking all the precautions we could. The airport and plane were empty — it was eerie. The next morning, the world began to drastically change. Famous actors and basketball players were testing positive (now it was serious!), and one by one, schools, theaters, stores and restaurants began closing and canceling events. We changed our plane ticket to return home on March 14.

That morning our daughter-in-law came down with a fever. She has seasonal allergies and asthma, so she was really sick. But the fever worried us, as it wasn’t a normal allergy symptom. She called urgent care, but they couldn’t guarantee they would test her, and she finally got swabbed the following week.

We were glad we were leaving that evening. On the ride home we were, again, extremely careful. Flight attendants were now wearing masks and gloves, when they hadn’t been four days previously. We came home and immediately quarantined ourselves.

The night after we returned, my 66-year-old husband developed a fever of 100.4 degrees, and now had a pretty bad cough. I called Healdsburg Hospital but was told because he had no respiratory problems they wouldn’t test him. We attempted to practice distancing, sleeping and eating separately, but surprise, surprise two days later I began to feel an unusual heaviness in my chest and a persistent dry cough. I called my doctor, which resulted in the above-mentioned nostril invasion.