PD Editorial: Pandemic can’t hide rollback of clean air rules

As if things weren’t bad enough these days, what with the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump is making things worse for the climate. During a national emergency and public health crisis, he’s scaling back rules that produce cleaner air and lower carbon emissions. Maybe he hopes no one will notice right now.

One thing the COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated quite clearly is the importance of listening to experts who warn of threats that self-interested politicians try to minimize. That’s a lesson that the United States still needs to learn, and it doesn’t apply just to diseases.

Climate change is a looming crisis that too many elected officials ignore at the nation’s peril. Scientists, economists and other experts have warned repeatedly that a warming planet is an existential threat, but Trump and many of his fellow Republicans will not act.

Rather than learning the importance of taking early action to avert catastrophe, the Trump administration is continuing to sabotage efforts to lower carbon emissions, releasing a new rule relaxing fuel-efficiency standards for cars and trucks.

This is the opposite of what the nation should be doing. Not only is it the wrong move for dealing with climate change, it will affect the public’s health.Experts say the additional pollution caused by weakening the standards will lead to thousands of premature deaths and increase the prevalence of asthma and other respiratory illnesses. And when the next coronavirus or other respiratory pandemic emerges, it will be more devastating than it should be.

At least the final rule is not as bad as it could have been. The administration initially indicated it wouldn’t require any increases in fuel efficiency through 2025. The new proposal requires automakers to improve efficiency by 1.5% a year — as opposed to current rules that mandate improvements of 5% annually.

Compared to those current rules, the Trump proposal will dump nearly 900 million more tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and cost consumers the price of an additional 78 billion gallons of fuel.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra promises to fight the new rule. “We intend to make sure the backsliding doesn’t reach California’s doorstep,” he said. He’ll have allies as other states line up to join the court fight.

That’s good. This isn’t just about saving the planet from climate change. Auto emissions are major sources of air pollution, including smog. If you want to see how dramatic the impact of lower emissions can be, just step outside.

With Californians ordered to shelter in place for all but the most essential trips, auto traffic is down considerably — up to 70% in some places. As a result, air quality in cities all around the state has improved dramatically.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s air quality index is showing measurable improvement across California. Around the Bay Area, the index has dropped into single digits in several cities. Anything under 50 is considered “good” by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Americans who are self-isolating should enjoy that clean air while it lasts.

