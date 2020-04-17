Subscribe

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

April 17, 2020, 12:09AM

Reopen the parks

EDITOR: By now, many of us understand that society won’t be returning to normal for the foreseeable future. It is time to apply a more sophisticated and reasonable approach to state and local lockdowns as described in Wednesday’s column by Ross Douthat (“When coronavirus lockdowns go too far”).

Children and adults need parks to rejuvenate physically and mentally. Park rangers can enforce social distancing and wearing masks and cite those who flout the rules. Allow adults and families to use our open spaces and give people hope that there is a reasonable way forward.

CLAUDE ROSENTHAL

Santa Rosa

Relying on the mail

EDITOR: Threats of inadequately funding the U.S. Postal Service are especially alarming to my wife and me as we are 76 years old and sheltering in our home in an unincorporated rural setting (“White House rejects bailout,” Sunday).

We depend on the Postal Service for medicine, mail and e-commerce necessary for our health. Our Postal Service has served us well throughout our lives. The Postal Service delivered this Marine’s mail from Okinawa to my wife during the Vietnam War, care packages to our daughter while she was studying abroad and packages containing wildlife and specimens in my work as a biologist, without error.

I have always been impressed with mail carriers who hand deliver to some of the poorest neighborhoods of our nation and deliver mail in most weather conditions. This deserves strong support from citizens and political leaders.

Petty bickering over funding necessary to ensure continued receipt of our mail by trustworthy carriers has no place in this pandemic and, for that matter, not in the future. We place mail carriers among the nation’s heroes for accepting the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 while serving the public.

Our president and many in Congress might learn a lesson from Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, who has figured out the value and reliability of the U.S. Postal Service.

TOM TUCKER

Bodega Bay

Students at risk

EDITOR: I am a retired school principal and current volunteer in local schools. I read daily about distance learning and just shake my head. Learning is a distant dream for students with no internet, no computers and, most importantly, parents who don’t have the education or language to help them with school assignments. I hope I am wrong, but I believe there will be long-term implications for these students.

KATHLEEN LARSEN

Sonoma

PG&E settlement

EDITOR: Our communities have been through a lot. We barely extinguished the 2017 fires when the Camp fire hit and then the Kincade fire. Now we’re sheltering in place. We hardly catch our breath before the next disaster. Fortunately, our resilience and commitment will see us through.

PG&E pulled every trick in the book to avoid its responsibility for the fires.

PG&E’s biggest trick was going into bankruptcy. The good news is that AB 1054, passed by the California Legislature, gave us leverage to force PG&E to the bargaining table. And, Gov, Gavin Newsom forced PG&E to adopt better compliance measures to ensure the safety of our communities.

Some of the nation’s best trial attorneys negotiated with PG&E to get the best possible settlement under the circumstances. This settlement happened faster than many other historic bankruptcy settlements, including the Enron and asbestos settlements.

It’s always easier to criticize than create, to tear down than build up. The settlement is complex. But don’t listen to the naysayers. Few people have all the facts. Rumors spread halfway around the world before the truth ties its shoes.

Find out the facts about the proposed PG&E settlement for yourself online at pgesettlementfacts.com.

It’s time the survivors get back on their feet and rebuild their lives. Vote “yes” to accept the settlement.

NOREEN EVANS

Santa Rosa

The culture warriors

EDITOR: With more than 660,000 people ill with COVID-19 and more than 33,000 dead, where are the folks who were sniping from the sidelines that “it’s just a cold” and “the flu is worse”? Within the past few days, they have crawled back under their rocks. Anyone who relied on their malicious misinformation should hold them accountable.

The snipers’ dismissive, counterfactual narrative was born within the Fox News/right-wing talk radio echo chamber. It was repeated ad nauseum by folks who saw it as a way to stick it to liberals and NPR elitists. Facts don’t count for much with this crew, but the culture warriors and their myriad resentments count for everything.

There are news reports today that Rupert Murdoch and Fox are gearing up for COVID-19 misinformation lawsuits. I hope they spend a fortune defending themselves and lose like the tobacco companies lost.

TOM TEPE

Kenwood

