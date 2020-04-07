Subscribe

Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

April 7, 2020, 12:03AM

EDITOR: As I shelter in my home wearing a blue shirt in honor of Santa Rosa police Detective Marylou Armer, I applaud your Thursday editorial suggesting a daily health briefing for Sonoma County. Topics I would like included:

The status of available tests and criteria for testing. The criteria still seems to include exposure to known carriers, but we know there are asymptomatic carriers. I have heard many stories of individuals with symptoms being refused testing because they have no known exposure.

What is being done to prepare for a surge in the county, including beds and especially ventilators and personal protective equipment? We hear a lot from Gov. Gavin Newsom on these matters, but efforts seem to be directed more to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

A daily or weekly briefing would go far in managing rumors as well as hopefully increasing confidence in our public health system.

My deepest sympathy to Armer’s family, friends and colleagues.

DEBRA KIDDOO

Santa Rosa

Outlets for children

EDITOR: I am writing not to debate whether closing parks was the right decision, but because I am hugely concerned about the impact this will have on the families, including my own.

Parents who are barely keeping it together — with one or both parents laid off or trying to work from home while the schools are closed — now have even fewer options for keeping their children occupied. Putting little ones in front of screens isn’t a viable option when they need to be social and use their motor skills.

I’m concerned that without alternatives during such an incredibly stressful time, substance abuse and domestic violence will increase. We must find realistic, reasonable and developmentally appropriate outlets for families and children.

Mental, physical and emotional health are key to a healthy immune system and combating sickness. Removing social interaction, nature and outdoor play will make it hard to keep healthy. Can we create a task force of nonworking PE teachers and gym coaches to provide realistic, developmentally appropriate tools and information for parents to use with their children within the current guidelines?

Something must be done, or I fear for the sanity of our families.

NAOMI SULTANA

Santa Rosa

Different strokes

EDITOR: Not everybody is meant to do cursive writing (“Intelligence and the lost art of cursive writing,” Close to Home, March 26). It was always painful for me to write so that it was legible. I learned it in third grade and quit completely in sixth grade. Printing is also painful, but I can make it legible. A teacher told me I was drawing every letter, so I didn’t get the flow of it.

As for brain development, I test at the 95th percentile for IQ. I appreciate lovely handwriting. Nothing beats the beautiful clerkish hand the Declaration of Independence is written in.

The typewriter, and especially the personal computer, have liberated my writing. Be careful when teaching penmanship. Some may have problems with their small motor skills and be horribly frustrated.

LINDA ROBINETT

Sebastopol

Unjustly punished

EDITOR: As a former naval aviator, I salute the profile in courage exhibited by Capt. Brett Crozier. As commanding officer of the “Big Stick,” he showed what it means to protect your crew. The command staff of the U.S. Navy exhibited cowardice and bad judgment by defaulting to the secretary of the Navy in this matter.

The crew knew how much their captain respected them and demanded their safety. My commanding officer, who later became chief of naval operations, exhibited the same high expectations of his crew and the same respect and love of them. He instilled this profile in his squadron personnel and, I am sure, all of the crews that came in contact with him.

Crozier is a hero in my book and was unjustly punished by the Navy hierarchy, which exhibited poor judgment. I thank him for his courage, and I hope that others in will follow his footsteps in command.

MURVEN SEARS

Mendocino

Armed and ready

EDITOR: Whew! Local law enforcement officials are deciding that gun stores are essential to the safe operation of a home (“Gun stores allowed to stay open, Friday). Now I can pick up a couple of extra assault rifles to defend my toilet paper.

STEPHEN HAWKES

Healdsburg

Loosen the lockdown

EDITOR: We are all now in a giant prison called California, a beautiful one to be sure, but how long can we stay in lockdown like we’re all inmates at Pelican Bay?

The governor needs to release those of us at least risk, to let us out like he and other politicians are letting prisoners out of jail.

The young and healthy are ready, able and willing work. Those who are vulnerable, exposed or at risk — the elderly and people with underlying health conditions — can stay home in quarantine. The infected should, of course, be isolated until determined to be virus-free.

If we don’t deal with the economy, the death rate from despair, such as suicide and other illnesses brought on by depression and anxiety, may well exceed by far the death rate from this virus.

RICHARD STEFANSKI

Santa Rosa

