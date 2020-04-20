Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Enough sacrifice

EDITOR: When Sonoma County’s public health officer talks about ICU bed needs and death count peaks, her words don’t square with reality. With only a handful of COVID-19 cases being added to her daily tally and only two deaths reported across the county, the word peak doesn’t come to mind. Dr. Sundari Mase has no mountain to scale.

She needs to give residents a little bit of credit. Our social distancing efforts flattened the curve. But they did so at the expense of our freedoms. My family missed anniversary celebrations, birthday parties, church services during the season of Lent and Easter, egg hunts with our Mendocino- based grandchildren, a family cruise and a delayed trip to Norfolk, Virginia, intended to help our daughter, a military wife, with two young children.

Together, we’ve succeeded in slowing the virus, but we’ve also failed to live our lives. After we lost our Santa Rosa home in the Tubbs fire, we rebuilt elsewhere with the intent of making new memories. We’ve been unable to do that during March and April. Why isn’t that sacrifice enough for our public health leaders?

Please let us visit family again and make new memories.

ROBERT KOSLOWSKY

Cloverdale

Help businesses now

EDITOR: Rep. Mike Thompson must vote immediately to approve the $250 billion addition to PPP, the payroll protection plan. There should be no delay to add “ppp,” personal pet pork, to the bill. Small businesses and their employees are being devastated now. Support workers now, not unrelated issues that Thompson and his cronies can deal with later.

N.W. JASPER

Sonoma

Mail: A vital service

EDITOR: I love our Postal Service. The U.S. mail system holds the country together and is a basic service the country provides. Just because Donald Trump hates Jeff Bezos, who owns Amazon.com and the Washington Post, is no reason we should allow the government to stop supporting this vital service.

Through all weather conditions, and despite this plague, our mail continues to be delivered by brave men and women working hard to keep us functioning and connected. Let’s give this institution the money and support its needs. Privatization isn’t the answer.

DONNA CHERLIN

Forestville

Losing the narrative

EDITOR: This pandemic is revealing, in an unprecedented way, that the president is a fish out of water when he can’t control the narrative. His traditional communication strategy of deflection, bald-face lies and gaslighting when he’s being held accountable is no match for the COVID-19 pandemic.

His administration is constructed largely of corporate and donor-class sycophants, regardless of qualification, while he is also, begrudgingly one would assume, surrounded by a smaller group of qualified, career government officials.

Now, arguably for the first time in his administration, the qualified officials, namely the medical experts, are competing with him for control of the narrative. They’re reminding Americans of the president and his administration’s false, misleading and poorly thought out statements and actions, in real time, on an almost daily basis.

The president isn’t built for an onslaught of this kind of competency and fact-checking, let alone on a shared stage.

While our priority is addressing the health crisis, it will be interesting to see how this new threat to the president’s ability to control the narrative plays out with respect to the administration’s actions and his political future.