Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Follow the rules

EDITOR: We are fortunate to live in a county with relatively low population density, which makes it easier to control the spread of the coronavirus. We are also lucky to have Dr. Sundari Mase directing the show, and I respect her directives. As much as I dislike wearing these masks, I understand the reasons they are important.

Mase has made it mandatory to wear masks when we go inside any building other than home, or when outside if unable to remain at least 6 feet away from others. I took a trip to Lowe’s and was disappointed to see so many folks not wearing any covering on their face, including employees. This is unacceptable.

I propose we make it simple: No one should be allowed into a store or similar place without proper protective equipment. Give the sheriff authority to close any place that allows folks to wander about with no coverings. They can reopen when they prove they have taken steps to correct the situation.

There are many businesses and organizations and their employees who are paying a steep price for having been a bystander in this fight. Stay at home, and when you must go out, show respect for employees and other customers by wearing and practicing proper protection.

GEORGE ELLISON

Petaluma

Accountability for Trump

EDITOR: There’s one thing at which our president is truly a “genius”: avoiding accountability. Multiple bankruptcies, marital infidelities, accusations of sexual assault, etc. have all left him relatively unscathed, apparently even admired by a significant portion of the population.

On April 3, Donald Trump fired Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector general who followed the law by forwarding to Congress the whistleblower complaint that led to the Ukraine investigation and Trump’s impeachment.

But the firing is more about the coronavirus debacle than Ukrainegate. More important than revenge is the message the firing sends to other whistleblowers, inspectors general and whatever lackey the GOP Senate confirms to replace Atkinson: Trying to hold Trump or his administration accountable for their lack of preparation, incompetence and corruption while tens of thousands die unnecessarily will not be tolerated.

But in November, accountability is coming, both for Trump and for many of the Republicans who violated their oath of office by enabling him.

MARY ANN CIAVONNE

Santa Rosa

A reason for hope

EDITOR: Thank you so much for publishing Thomas L. Friedman’s Sunday column (“What America needs: A Biden unity Cabinet”). It gave me (and I suspect many others) real hope that we can pull out of this devastating time in our country’s history by electing Joe Biden as president.

LINDA WARD

Santa Rosa

Be thankful, if you can

EDITOR: With the coronavirus adjustments, I am no longer living at my university, but at home. My classes are all now online, including two labs. I have lost my employment through work-study at my university library. I am applying for a grocery store job for this quarter to sustain myself. This is all old news, but unlike some of those who I regret to call my peers, I am not seeking to complain.

What I intend to call attention to is how lucky so many of us are. If you have a computer and internet as a student, that is incredible. If you can work from home, give thanks. If your job is providing partial pay during this time, how fortunate we are. If you are a parent with a young child who is learning in the same language that you speak at home, appreciate this. If you are not in an at-risk group, thank whoever or whatever you believe in (even if it’s science).