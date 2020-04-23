Subscribe

Thursday’s Letters to th Editor

April 23, 2020, 12:09AM

Reopen the parks

EDITOR: It is time for Sonoma County to reopen the parks. It would be nice if the state would do the same.

The reason most cited for the park lockdown was overuse during the first weekend of the shelter-in-place order. During the meantime people have gotten used to social distancing. In my neighborhood, the park is closed, but people walk past the sign at a rate of dozens per hour. But they understand that walking past each other means going off the sidewalk, while the play structure goes unused every day. We get it.

The strength to beat COVID-19 is our own immune systems. This is helped by getting exercise, sunshine and having a healthy attitude. Our amazing park system does this well, but we need to be able to use the parks.

Even after the overuse of the first weekend, there was no explosion in the outbreak, suggesting that social distancing, even if it was occasionally violated, was still enough to protect us.

I could understand a compromise where the number of people admitted to the parks was limited on a given day, but this could be mitigated if more parks were open.

ALAN PETTY

Santa Rosa

Federal failure

EDITOR: On March 16, President Donald Trump exhorted governors to “try getting it yourselves” in regard to acquiring personal protective equipment and ventilators to deal with the coronavirus. This Darwinian approach to federal governance rang the dinner bell for divisive forces within and exploitative forces beyond the borders of the United States.

Many of the governors on that conference call are asking themselves what the purpose of a federal government is if they are to act independently while dealing with the pandemic. Certainly, Libertarians and other secessionist factions across the country rejoice at hearing such words.

Around the world, Vladimir Putin wasted no time sending a symbolic load of medical equipment to his beleaguered adversary. What a brilliant coup for the former KGB spymaster. Xi Jinping continues to take advantage of America’s division to further cultivate his Belt Road Initiative and cement China’s dominance of the global supply chain.

Is it America’s destiny to fight for survival in a theater of Nero’s Rome, or are we to work together “to form a more perfect Union?”

AARON MEYERS

Santa Rosa

Leaving it to Kushner

EDITOR: Why has President Donald Trump assigned his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to coordinate his administration’s ineffective and fragmented response to the COVID-19 pandemic? In everyday, normal circumstances, their demonstrated combination of arrogance and ignorance would be merely annoying to most of us. However, right now it is proving deadly to us all. Listen to the medical experts, for the safety of all of us.

GAIL MAZZUCCHELLI

Kenwood

Guns aren’t essential

EDITOR: I read and reread the article about gun stores staying open a dozen times and scratched my head at least that often (“Gun stores allowed to stay open,” April 3). To equate gun shops with establishments that sell household consumer products for “the habitability, sanitation or operation of residences,” and to further assert that firearms dealers are “essential critical infrastructure workers,” does more than strain common sense, it challenges rational thought.

Health care providers, agricultural workers, postal employees, grocery store personnel, police and firefighters, to name but a few, are “essential critical infrastructure workers.” But a gun shop owner?

What possible defense can be made for the statement, “the ownership of a firearm is essential to the safe operation of their home”? During these challenging times, when children are at home, and parents are doing double and triple duty as teacher, parent and, in many cases, working in place, having the ability to purchase a book or a puzzle or craft making materials might enhance the safe operation of a home. These type of businesses have been shuttered, while gun shops remain open — really!

ANNE FITZGERALD

Santa Rosa

The climate crisis

EDITOR: Imagine if the whole world were this focused on the climate crisis. We would solve it.

BRIAN JULIAN

Blue Lake

Stifle the howls

EDITOR: I was incredibly disappointed to see an article celebrating the recent tradition of going out and howling at 8 p.m. (“Reverberating howls from North Bay homes,” April 11). There are still weeks of this shelter-in-place, and I am already at the end of my rope.

Others claim that howling is a “bonding experience” that relieves stress, but in a time when everyone’s nerves are already frayed, my impression is that everyone has lost their minds.

If you’re one of the howlers, please consider that your methods of relieving stress are stressing some others of us out. If you absolutely must make noise, try singing a song instead — something that sounds more human and less like a pack of wolves is encroaching. Or, better yet, write your contact information with chalk at the front of your house and call or video chat with your neighbors to have a real conversation.

Please, please, find ways to bond that don’t involve anything that would under other circumstances be labeled disturbing the peace.

LAURA WARNER

Petaluma

