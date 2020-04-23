Thursday’s Letters to th Editor

Reopen the parks

EDITOR: It is time for Sonoma County to reopen the parks. It would be nice if the state would do the same.

The reason most cited for the park lockdown was overuse during the first weekend of the shelter-in-place order. During the meantime people have gotten used to social distancing. In my neighborhood, the park is closed, but people walk past the sign at a rate of dozens per hour. But they understand that walking past each other means going off the sidewalk, while the play structure goes unused every day. We get it.

The strength to beat COVID-19 is our own immune systems. This is helped by getting exercise, sunshine and having a healthy attitude. Our amazing park system does this well, but we need to be able to use the parks.

Even after the overuse of the first weekend, there was no explosion in the outbreak, suggesting that social distancing, even if it was occasionally violated, was still enough to protect us.

I could understand a compromise where the number of people admitted to the parks was limited on a given day, but this could be mitigated if more parks were open.

ALAN PETTY

Santa Rosa

Federal failure

EDITOR: On March 16, President Donald Trump exhorted governors to “try getting it yourselves” in regard to acquiring personal protective equipment and ventilators to deal with the coronavirus. This Darwinian approach to federal governance rang the dinner bell for divisive forces within and exploitative forces beyond the borders of the United States.

Many of the governors on that conference call are asking themselves what the purpose of a federal government is if they are to act independently while dealing with the pandemic. Certainly, Libertarians and other secessionist factions across the country rejoice at hearing such words.

Around the world, Vladimir Putin wasted no time sending a symbolic load of medical equipment to his beleaguered adversary. What a brilliant coup for the former KGB spymaster. Xi Jinping continues to take advantage of America’s division to further cultivate his Belt Road Initiative and cement China’s dominance of the global supply chain.

Is it America’s destiny to fight for survival in a theater of Nero’s Rome, or are we to work together “to form a more perfect Union?”

AARON MEYERS

Santa Rosa

Leaving it to Kushner

EDITOR: Why has President Donald Trump assigned his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to coordinate his administration’s ineffective and fragmented response to the COVID-19 pandemic? In everyday, normal circumstances, their demonstrated combination of arrogance and ignorance would be merely annoying to most of us. However, right now it is proving deadly to us all. Listen to the medical experts, for the safety of all of us.

GAIL MAZZUCCHELLI

Kenwood

Guns aren’t essential

EDITOR: I read and reread the article about gun stores staying open a dozen times and scratched my head at least that often (“Gun stores allowed to stay open,” April 3). To equate gun shops with establishments that sell household consumer products for “the habitability, sanitation or operation of residences,” and to further assert that firearms dealers are “essential critical infrastructure workers,” does more than strain common sense, it challenges rational thought.