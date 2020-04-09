Skelton: Newsom has good ideas, but can he deliver?

It’s easy for political leaders to order people to stay home and cover their faces when they venture out. What’s hard is to make all those ambitious programs work that they’re launching.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have earned kudos for briefing the public almost daily on their latest steps to fight the highly contagious coronavirus.

Newsom was the first governor in the nation to issue a stay-at-home order for people not engaged in essential services, such as providing health care, bagging groceries or operating gas stations. Garcetti was the first mayor to ask people to wear homemade masks when out and about. But that’s just verbal jabber mixed with persuasion and cheerleading.

Making all the programs work that they’re rolling out — many in partnership with private enterprise — will be the final test of their performances during this pandemic crisis.

For example, there’s Newsom’s unprecedented California Health Corps program. It’s an effort to build up a reserve army of backup doctors, nurses and other medical care specialists who can be called up to replace frontline providers when they get overwhelmed by surging caseloads or become sick themselves.

Newsom is leading an effort to add 50,000 hospital beds to the 75,000 already existing in California, and his Health Corps volunteers will help staff the extra beds. They’ll be paid.

“We need you,” Newsom exclaimed, sounding like Uncle Sam in one of those iconic World War II recruiting posters.

His appeal was aimed at trained medical providers who may be just short of qualifying for their licenses or perhaps have changed careers or recently retired. The governor is hoping for a 37,000-person corps. And within the first 24 hours there were 25,000 applications.

“I’m overwhelmed,” he told reporters, praising the “remarkable spirit (of) people who have stepped up.. That was extraordinary. … I’m inspired.”

Within 72 hours, 75,000 people had applied.

Great! But is the state government capable of swiftly vetting that many people to make sure they’re truly qualified to treat virus patients? How many really can be counted on to help control the surge when it strikes in a few weeks or even days?

I’m skeptical, having watched state government move at a snail’s pace over the years, regardless of who’s governor. Newsom will need to be hands-on and insistent.

“What’s the alternative?” asks state Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, a pediatrician. “If (recruits) need a little brushing up, they can learn on the job. In a war when you’re out of reserves, you’re really in trouble. You tend to lose the battle.”

Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, is a dentist who has volunteered in several disasters — including California wildfires — identifying bodies through dental records. He’s worried that Newsom’s Health Corps will ship recruits out of their rural hometowns into big cities, leaving their own isolated counties strapped.

“Are there going to be resources for rural regions or is it all going to be sucked into large urban areas?” Wood asks. “One of my counties, Mendocino, has one public health director and one public health nurse. And it’s two hours from one end of the county to the other. What happens when rural and urban counties have outbreaks at the same time?”