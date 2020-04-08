Bernstein: Passing relief bill was easy, spending $2 trillion will be harder

It’s one thing to pass a big economic relief package. It’s quite another to implement it successfully.

And yet, if the Trump administration fails to quickly set up a high-level, deeply staffed way to push the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue funds out to those who desperately need them, millions of U.S. households and business will suffer needlessly.

I worked for Vice President Joe Biden when he oversaw implementation of the 2009 Recovery Act, a measure that also passed quickly in the throes of what, until a few weeks ago, was the worst recession since the Great Depression. That relief package was a lot smaller — this economic downturn is much sharper. Yet many of the measures in the $800 billion Recovery Act passed in February 2009 are similar to those in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that Congress passed to respond to the pandemic, including relief to families and businesses, expanded unemployment insurance, and fiscal relief to strapped states (which, unlike the federal government, must balance their annual budgets).

One lesson I learned back then is that Congress and presidential administrations don’t automatically do anywhere near enough to assure quick, efficient implementation of such laws. I initially thought of our job as assessing the extent of the damage, working with Congress to establish and pass a responsive stimulus package and then moving on the next problem.

But I quickly learned that the next problem was implementing the Recovery Act and actually getting the money out the door to its intended beneficiaries.

When it comes to the Cares Act, this is a realization the Trump administration has yet to acknowledge, even though it is abundantly clear that it’s already facing big implementation problems, most notably around two of the most critical interventions: unemployment insurance and small business lending.

Trump is sending worrying signals on this front. While he has nominated an inspector general to oversee Cares Act spending, he chose Brian Miller, a White House attorney who assisted the president in his impeachment defense, instead of following the established norm of appointing nonpartisans to this powerful post. Worse, Trump’s signing statement to the Cares Act seeks to put himself between Congress and the IG, a particularly troubling development given the risk of wasteful, crony-driven bailouts (to her credit, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to push back).

So informed by my experience in the last big crisis, here are three concrete, implementation-facilitating actions that the administration should immediately take.

First, put a senior member of the administration in charge. Days after the Recovery Act become law, President Barack Obama, in front of a joint session of Congress and the American people, announced that Biden would be in charge. This sent a powerful message to Cabinet secretaries, members of Congress, local officials and the media that the program would be managed from the White House, with oversight and accountability from the second most powerful person in Washington — someone who had credibility with Democrats and Republicans.

Second, relentlessly manage the project. Biden didn’t just oversee the Recovery Act, he granularly monitored the implementation. He worked with people across the government to ensure money got out the door fast and that dubious projects were killed. I was in the room when he called surprised mayors to make sure their use of stimulus funds would generate the biggest bang for the buck. If they had a problem, an issue with red tape, a question — it would be handled. Party affiliation didn’t matter; quite a few Republicans lambasted the legislation in news releases and on cable news, then celebrated funding that went to important projects in their districts and states.