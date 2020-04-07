PD Editorial: Skipper acted in the tradition of Teddy Roosevelt

“Throwing the commanding officer overboard without a thorough investigation is not going to solve the growing crisis aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt.” — Democratic leadership of the House Armed Services Committee.

“If he didn’t think … that this information wasn’t going to get out into the public … then he was too naive or too stupid to be commanding officer of a ship like this.” — acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly

“He shouldn’t be talking that way in a letter. I thought it was terrible what he did.” — President Donald Trump

“I think the firing was a really bad decision, because it undermines the authority of the military commanders who are trying to take care of their troops, and significantly negatively impacts the willingness of commanders to speak truth to power.” — retired Adm. Mike Mullen, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Capt. Brett Crozier paid a high price for speaking truth to power.

But if the skipper of the USS Theodore Roosevelt sacrificed his 28-year Navy career as well as his command, he distinguished himself as a leader dedicated to the well-being of his crew — and, whether he knew it or not, Crozier’s actions echoed an episode in the celebrated life of his ship’s namesake.

With the coronavirus spreading aboard ship, and social distancing impossible with almost 5,000 sailors living and working in the tight quarters of a warship at sea, Crozier sent a distress signal. He wrote a letter asking to take extraordinary measures to safeguard his crew.

“This will require a political solution but it is the right thing to do,” he wrote in an unclassified letter that quickly became public. “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die.”

The “political solution,” as everyone following this story knows, was to fire Crozier, who left the ship as crew members chanted his name and is now being treated for COVID-19 himself.

Crozier, who grew up in Santa Rosa, isn’t the first person punished for doing the right thing during the coronavirus pandemic. Li Wenliang, a physician in China’s Wuhan province, was arrested after sounding the alarm about the virus in December. Li subsequently died of the virus and has become something of a folk hero in China.

A week ago, as the commanding officer of one of the U.S. Navy’s most-prestigious vessels, Crozier appeared to be a likely candidate for a promotion to admiral.

Now, his future is uncertain. So is his health. He’s been the target of sniping by the acting Navy secretary and President Donald Trump. But Crozier’s integrity is intact, and his decision to put the well-being of his crew ahead of his personal interests is the very definition of leadership.

It’s also, as we noted above, in the tradition of Theodore Roosevelt.

In 1898, as a cavalry commander during the Spanish-American War, the future president found himself in the same position as Crozier. With the war largely over, yellow fever and malaria were decimating American troops.

Roosevelt’s Rough Riders were part of the Army’s Fifth Corps and, according to an account published by the U.S. Naval Institute, more than 4,000 of the 4,270 soldiers were sick. The field commanders, including Roosevelt, were convinced that if the troops remained in Cuba they would be wiped out.

When the leadership in Washington refused to bring them home, Roosevelt drafted a fiery, open letter that was published in newspapers across the United States.

“I write only because I cannot see our men, who have fought so bravely and who have endured extreme hardship and danger so uncomplainingly, go to destruction without striving so far as lies in me to avert a doom as fearful as it is unnecessary and undeserved,” the letter said.

Russell Alger, the secretary of war, relented. The troops came home. Alger shot down Roosevelt’s nomination for the Medal of Honor, but he’s now a footnote in history, while Roosevelt is revered as one of America’s great military and political leaders.

Whatever it costs him personally, Crozier’s letter achieved his objective. Navy leaders promised to move 2,700 sailors from the Roosevelt and into treatment or quarantine by Friday. Trump may take pot shots at Crozier, but Teddy Roosevelt would be proud. We are.

