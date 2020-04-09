Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Failing to prepare

EDITOR: The proposed half-cent sales tax to fund county firefighting services failed by a small margin. Since it required a two-thirds majority to pass, the majority of voters did approve the tax.

The fires are seemingly long past, and the headline of the moment is a pandemic. Having been a compliance officer in a behavioral health organization, I often saw many who viewed emergency procedures and disaster drills as a low priority and just a distraction from their real work.

For all of us, we are faced with the reality that (as one of Gilda Radner characters would say) “if it’s not one thing, it’s another.” Epidemiologists have long warned of viral pandemics and to be prepared for “not if it would happen but when.” Preparedness continues to be a primary issue. Preparedness is more cost-effective than just responding.

Whether it’s having the emergency response resources, supplies well stocked, applying hygienic practices all the time or setting procedures that everyone will know for when it happens, we are better served to invest in a wide range of emergency preparedness now.

DEE SCHWEITZER

Cotati

An American hero

EDITOR: When Capt. Brett Crozier returns to Santa Rosa and the ban on public gatherings has been lifted, he should be named the grand marshal of the next Rose Parade. He may have sacrificed himself to save his crew. A true American hero.

WILLIAM SPENCE

Sebastopol

Proper food handling

EDITOR: While everybody seems obsessed with social distance and the spread of the coronavirus, a serious mode of transmission is overlooked. While shopping at Costco I was astonished to see food-handlers and cooks touching food without masks and many without gloves. On the front page of the paper, a photograph of a food truck clearly showed no masks or gloves on those handling food. The same scenario is repeated at markets, delis, bakeries and restaurants everywhere.

When I was a dentist, we wore gloves and masks to prevent the spread of HIV and hepatitis. By not wearing gloves and masks, a virus carrier can sneeze, cough or even wipe their face and you now have positive transmission of the disease, perhaps more effectively than not keeping social distance.

We remember the E. coli outbreak of 2018 transmitted on lettuce, probably because a worker didn’t properly wash his hands after defecating. Lack of proper hygiene killed and caused several hundred to be seriously sick.

Our elected officials must mandate the use of masks and gloves by all those touching and preparing our food. Not to do so can easily cause a geometric explosion of the virus.

LAWRENCE JONAS

Petaluma

Squeeze the airlines

EDITOR: While they were flying high and making lots of money, the nation’s airlines were merciless in squeezing passengers every way they could. Now, they are begging for $40 billion of our money. C’mon, Congress, let’s see some bargaining. An inch more on the seats? Two inches more legroom? One free bag? A snack? For billions of dollars, the sky’s the limit.

DOUG BOSCO

Santa Rosa

Stop partisan sniping

EDITOR: There have been many letters since the start of this pandemic that have irrationally attacked our president’s leadership and response. President Donald Trump took decisive action to stop air travel from China by Jan. 31, 10 days after the first case was discovered in the United States