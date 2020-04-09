Subscribe

Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

April 9, 2020, 12:09AM

Failing to prepare

EDITOR: The proposed half-cent sales tax to fund county firefighting services failed by a small margin. Since it required a two-thirds majority to pass, the majority of voters did approve the tax.

The fires are seemingly long past, and the headline of the moment is a pandemic. Having been a compliance officer in a behavioral health organization, I often saw many who viewed emergency procedures and disaster drills as a low priority and just a distraction from their real work.

For all of us, we are faced with the reality that (as one of Gilda Radner characters would say) “if it’s not one thing, it’s another.” Epidemiologists have long warned of viral pandemics and to be prepared for “not if it would happen but when.” Preparedness continues to be a primary issue. Preparedness is more cost-effective than just responding.

Whether it’s having the emergency response resources, supplies well stocked, applying hygienic practices all the time or setting procedures that everyone will know for when it happens, we are better served to invest in a wide range of emergency preparedness now.

DEE SCHWEITZER

Cotati

An American hero

EDITOR: When Capt. Brett Crozier returns to Santa Rosa and the ban on public gatherings has been lifted, he should be named the grand marshal of the next Rose Parade. He may have sacrificed himself to save his crew. A true American hero.

WILLIAM SPENCE

Sebastopol

Proper food handling

EDITOR: While everybody seems obsessed with social distance and the spread of the coronavirus, a serious mode of transmission is overlooked. While shopping at Costco I was astonished to see food-handlers and cooks touching food without masks and many without gloves. On the front page of the paper, a photograph of a food truck clearly showed no masks or gloves on those handling food. The same scenario is repeated at markets, delis, bakeries and restaurants everywhere.

When I was a dentist, we wore gloves and masks to prevent the spread of HIV and hepatitis. By not wearing gloves and masks, a virus carrier can sneeze, cough or even wipe their face and you now have positive transmission of the disease, perhaps more effectively than not keeping social distance.

We remember the E. coli outbreak of 2018 transmitted on lettuce, probably because a worker didn’t properly wash his hands after defecating. Lack of proper hygiene killed and caused several hundred to be seriously sick.

Our elected officials must mandate the use of masks and gloves by all those touching and preparing our food. Not to do so can easily cause a geometric explosion of the virus.

LAWRENCE JONAS

Petaluma

Squeeze the airlines

EDITOR: While they were flying high and making lots of money, the nation’s airlines were merciless in squeezing passengers every way they could. Now, they are begging for $40 billion of our money. C’mon, Congress, let’s see some bargaining. An inch more on the seats? Two inches more legroom? One free bag? A snack? For billions of dollars, the sky’s the limit.

DOUG BOSCO

Santa Rosa

Stop partisan sniping

EDITOR: There have been many letters since the start of this pandemic that have irrationally attacked our president’s leadership and response. President Donald Trump took decisive action to stop air travel from China by Jan. 31, 10 days after the first case was discovered in the United States

The first death from the coronavirus occurred in Washington in late February. By March 13, our president announced a national state of emergency and funding to combat the virus. Since that date, the Trump administration has done everything possible to combat this horrible pandemic. His entire team has done an outstanding job.

During the 2009 swine flu epidemic, President Barack Obama didn’t call for a national emergency until after 1,000 people had already died, including 100 children.

Now is the time to stand united as Americans to do our best for each other to combat this virus. Now isn’t the time to engage in partisan politics or unhelpful finger-pointing.

MOIRA JACOBS

Santa Rosa

Homeless camps

EDITOR: It was only a few months ago that the Joe Rodota Trail, one of the largest homeless encampments in the country, was cleared. This endeavor was estimated to cost the county and taxpayers $2.5 million. Sonoma County’s enormous homeless population is once again becoming very visible. They are in our streets, under the freeways and in our parks. Along with them come a prolific amount of possessions as well as garbage, syringes and disease.

During this horrible COVID-19 pandemic, public policy appears to be to allow the homeless to gather and live in large groups. It is irresponsible to allow an already vulnerable group of individuals to act as a magnet for this deadly disease, creating an even greater risk to themselves and the general public.

Should we throw away the money spent and the efforts made by the county previously to address this issue? Should we allow the homeless to remain homeless on our streets? The answer to both of these questions from county and city officials appears to be yes. The governor has requested that the homeless be housed during this time. Please contact your City Council member and county supervisor to demand that this be done immediately.

MITCHELL CARTER

Santa Rosa

