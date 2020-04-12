McManus: Trump’s ‘I’m not responsible’ presidency

On the eve of the D-Day invasion of France in June 1944, Gen. Dwight Eisenhower wrote down the words he planned to say if the largest amphibious landing in history failed on the Normandy beaches.

“The troops, the air and the Navy did all that bravery and devotion to duty could do,” he scribbled in pencil. “If any blame or fault attaches to this attempt, it is mine alone.”

With the United States now in a war against the coronavirus, President Donald Trump has taken the opposite approach — constantly blaming others and denying any responsibility for problems under his command.

From the start, Trump has delivered an inconsistent message: The virus is not a threat; the virus is upon us. The economy must not be harmed; the economy must be shut down. There’s no need to wear a mask; everyone should wear a mask — unless, like the president, you prefer not to.

But Trump is certain about one thing — he and his administration are doing a “tremendous” job. “I’d rate it a 10,” the president said.

And if anything goes wrong, it’s someone else’s fault.

States are running out of ventilators to keep hospital patients alive? That’s your problem, governor; you should have bought more machines three years ago.

Hospitals are running low on masks and gloves? You’re just not bidding hard enough — and maybe the employees are stealing them.

New supplies aren’t reaching hospitals fast enough? “We’re not a shipping clerk,” Trump said.

The federal emergency stockpile was disastrously low? That’s President Barack Obama’s fault — never mind that he left office more than three years ago. Or, more creatively, the Trump campaign charged that it was actually Joe Biden’s fault.

Tests weren’t available when we needed them? That’s on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Obama again. “We inherited a broken system.”

When Trump’s own inspector general reported this past week that hospitals are still desperately short of supplies, the answer from the president was: “Another Fake Dossier!”

Has the president ever acknowledged that he or anyone he appointed ever contributed to any of these problems, even inadvertently? If he has, I missed it — despite diligent and punishing attention to his marathon White House briefings.

For Trump, the buck always stops somewhere else.

Meanwhile, the president has walked away from a list of promises he made to show how he was acting boldly to quell the pandemic.

The first were his orders to ban most foreigners from traveling to the United States from China and Europe, decisive actions that he says stopped the contagion from spreading.

Except the bans were partial and ineffective. Tens of thousands of U.S. citizens and residents returned from countries where the coronavirus was already loose. Many were not subjected to serious medical screening or quarantine, measures that could have made a difference.

Trump also promised drive-thru testing stations at Walmart and other major retail stores, coordinated by a Google website.

Three weeks later, only seven such testing stations have opened, and most are restricted to first responders and health care workers. The website Trump described covers only five Northern California counties.