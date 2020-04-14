Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

A display of hate speech

EDITOR: Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI have written that there is no basis in Scripture that the Jewish people were responsible for the death of Jesus Christ and that the charge of deicide against the Jews was false.

But the recent four-page paid advertisement by Robert Forest includes words and phrases such as “sin-o-gogues … religious folks who ran the show … hatching evil schemes … looking to kill the Man … The murderers’ moment came … like most criminal officials … they hired a snitch … religious murderers … they beat him … mainstream religious leaders whipped him.” And there was more.

How many Jewish men and women must fight in our wars, how many Jews must give their volunteerism and charity or risk their life in the front against a deadly pandemic for this vile anti-Semitism to finally end?

My early childhood was in an orthodox Jewish household, followed by a near lifetime of agnosticism. But I stand as a Jew as long as anti-Semitism raises its ugly head.

Though newspapers are having a tough go of it economically, this paid advertisement wasn’t worth its cost. For the sake of all Americans, it should never be published again. It wasn’t free speech. It was hate speech.

DAVID CHARP

Santa Rosa

A mixed message

EDITOR: It has been a long time since my high school class in logic, but let me try. First make an outline of the letter from Moira Jacobs (“Stop partisan sniping,” Thursday):

Paragraph 1: Say letters that attack Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus are irrational.

Paragraph 2: Praise Trump.

Paragraph 3: Attack Barack Obama.

Paragraph 4: Stand united; “Now isn’t the time to engage in partisan politics or unhelpful finger-pointing.”

This is a textbook case of do as I say, not as I do. Like Charlie Brown, head in my hands, I scream, “Aaargh.”

KAREN DeLUE

Petaluma

Reinstate Crozier

EDITOR: You published letters condemning Capt. Brett Crozier from people who don’t know their portholes from a hole in the ground. The facts are No. 1, he didn’t go to Vietnam on his own. He followed orders from above — chain of command.

No. 2, he did contact his superiors (again, chain of command) about evacuating the ship and didn’t get a timely answer. The Navy is looking into these facts right now.

He should be put back in command of his ship, because he knows the ship and he is or will be immune to the virus since he has had the disease.

This is a no-brainer for the Navy to do the right thing.

MICHAEL DAVIS

Santa Rosa

Essick and guns

EDITOR: Why is anyone shocked about Sheriff Mark Essick’s decision to allow gun stores to remain open during a shelter-in-place order? The Petaluma Argus-Courier reported on May 10, 2018 about a candidate forum at which Essick made the following statement:

“ ‘Well I’m glad I get to set the record straight,’ said Essick, a 24-year veteran in the Sheriff’s Office. ‘What I have a little bit of a problem with is 100 or so people that have (concealed weapons) permits in this county are typically the friends of the police chief and donors to the sheriff’s campaign. I think there are other folks out there who may have a need for a (permit) — a need — that they can articulate, that they should have an opportunity to have access to apply for a (permit). I do not plan on issuing (permits) to every person that walks in the door. That is absolutely to the contrary.’ ”