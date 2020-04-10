PD Editorial: Wisconsin mess proves need for safe elections

Are the dead rising from cemeteries, like so many zombies in a horror movie, to cast ballots in California’s elections? President Donald Trump seems to think so.

Asked during his coronavirus briefing on Wednesday about vote-by-mail elections, he replied: “I’m telling you, in California, in the great state of California, they settled, and we could’ve gone a lot further … they agreed that a million people should not have voted, where they were 115 years old and lots of things, and people were voting in their place.”

That’s wrong — five Pinocchios wrong to use the vernacular of the Washington Post’s fact checker.

Well, maybe four Pinocchios. Trump is right to this extent: In a legal settlement with Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group, Los Angeles County agreed last year to purge 1.5 million inactive voters from the rolls. The operative word is “inactive,” as in not voting in recent elections.

Chances are, they moved or they died, although some may have decided to abstain. Despite a proposal by Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-San Rafael, voting isn’t mandatory.

Whatever the case, the presence of nonvoters on the voter rolls doesn’t affect the outcome of any election.

California counties regularly purge the rolls of inactive voters. Sonoma County proactivately suspends registrations upon learning a voter may have moved and cancels them upon learning a voter has died, Voter Registrar Deva Proto explained. The county tries to contact voters who haven’t cast ballots in consecutive presidential elections; if they don’t respond, they can be deleted from the rolls. About 100 people were deleted last year, Proto said.

We try to ignore Trump’s flights of fancy whenever it’s possible. But free, fair and open elections are a cornerstone of the American political system.

And the debacle in Wisconsin this week, where voters were forced to stand in long lines risking infection because their elected leaders couldn’t agree on a safer alternative, underscores the need to start planning now for a November election that doesn’t put voters or poll workers at risk.

Delay isn’t an option. The U.S. has never postponed a presidential election, not even during the Civil War. The solution is obvious. Every registered voter should receive a ballot in the mail, with the option of sending it back or dropping it off at the elections office or some other designated location.

Oregon, Washington, Colorado and handful of other states already hold mail-only elections, and they have some of the best participation rates in the country. California is headed in the same direction. Mail ballots comprised about three-quarters of the March 3 primary vote, and 85% in Sonoma County.

Trump’s disdain for voting by mail — as, incidentally, he does — is rooted as least as much in partisan fears as any concerns about election security.

During a recent interview on “Fox & Friends,” he slammed a proposal by congressional Democrats to include funding for mail elections in the coronavirus relief bill: “They had a level of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”

Maybe Sen. Mitt Romney can tell him about Utah, another state that conducts its elections solely by mail — and where voters consistently choose Republicans for partisan offices.

Fortunately, a switch to mail voting in November isn’t Trump’s call. It’s up to state and local officials across the country. The federal government should help defray any added expenses. But even if Washington doesn’t step up, election officials should act now to protect our democracy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.