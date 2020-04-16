Cavanaugh: Girding for a coronavirus housing crisis

Nearly one in three renters in the U.S. failed to pay their April rent at the beginning of the month, a landlord industry group warned.

That’s a big increase in missed payments, compared with even one month before. In March, 81% of households paid the rent within the first days of the month. By April, on-time payments dropped to 69% of households.

It’s not really surprising that so many tenants couldn’t make the rent this month, considering that 16.6 million people — roughly one in 10 workers — have filed for unemployment in the last three weeks.

But it’s still shocking to see how quickly so many renters sank into financial distress. It’s another reminder that too many people live paycheck to paycheck and teeter on the edge of losing their home even in normal times.

California and other states have halted evictions during the coronavirus emergency. That will keep people housed during the pandemic. When the cash payments of $1,200 or more per family and the extra unemployment benefits in the federal rescue package begin to arrive, that will help some tenants cover their rent. Homeowners are getting a hand too; Congress and federal regulators have told mortgage lenders to let borrowers delay mortgage payments without penalty if they’re affected by the pandemic.

Still, there are many people who will lose income during the social-distancing-driven shutdowns and the recession they are causing. No state has yet figured out what to do when the emergency is over and how cash-strapped renters will manage when all that delayed rent comes due.

That’s a huge problem that could set off a chain reaction of distress.

Tenants who can’t pay their rent debt will face eviction, which can damage their credit and make it more difficult to rent another home. Many will likely have a hard time finding stable housing they can afford. California had a homelessness crisis before the pandemic. If evictions skyrocket after the emergency has passed, that will only add to the misery.

To avoid the kind of suffering and economic devastation that played out after the last recession, struggling renters will need a bailout. They will need some kind of rental assistance now to help avoid building up a debt that they can’t pay. Or they’ll need some kind of rent debt forgiveness down the road.

A growing number of housing advocates and local elected officials are calling on governors in California, New York, Washington and other states to use their emergency powers to cancel rent and put a moratorium on landlords’ mortgage payments during the coronavirus emergency. It looks like no governor has yet taken up the call to action, which is understandable because there are all kinds of complexities and ramifications that come from canceling rent.

One of the biggest questions is who should pay the cost of the rescue.

Landlords? No. That’s not fair. There are lots of landlords who are small business owners and rely on rent payments for their income or their retirement. We want landlords to stay in business. They provide an essential service: a roof over one’s head.

Besides, they’ve got problems of their own. Denied much-needed rent payments during the emergency, they risk foreclosure if their lenders don’t give them the option to delay mortgage payments. They face other penalties too if they can’t pay their property taxes or properly maintain their buildings. And they need to pay the employees who manage the day-to-day operations of properties.