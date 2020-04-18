Egan: After the pandemic, the big reset

Every crisis opens a course to the unknown. In an eye-blink, the impossible becomes possible. History in a sprint can mean a dark, lasting turn for the worse, or a new day of enlightened public policy.

Be still, my heart, but I see the latter. Some of the greatest advances in American history — liberation of slaves, Social Security, robust clean air and water mandates — were birthed by disaster.

For now, the coronavirus pandemic is an epic of sorrow and has many mortal months still to run. But in the midst of our suffering, our grief for loved ones lost, our loneliness in social isolation, we have a chance to reengineer our world.

Here’s a look at what may follow as the pandemic starts to settle:

Health Care. Universal medical coverage, whether expanding Obamacare with a public option or some form of “Medicare for All,” is going to happen. It’s had majority support for some time. The pandemic has just sped up the timetable. One poll found that 41% of adults are now more likely than they were before the pandemic to support a government-run care system covering all Americans.

When even the most dreadful Republicans — but I repeat myself — say that virus testing and treatment should be free, the door has opened to the obvious next step. Since the outbreak, 1 in 4 Republicans have suddenly come around to some version of what most nations already have.

Now, try running for office on a platform of taking away people’s health care. Or tolerating the condition that leaves nearly 28 million Americans with no health care at all. Yep, that’s the current Republican policy, led by President Donald Trump’s attempt to gut Obamacare through the courts. Good luck with that in November.

Work. Paid family leave. Working at home. Universal sick leave. Subsidized day care. A livable minimum wage. Until about an hour ago, all of the above were considered progressive pipe dreams.

But just as World War II brought millions of women into factories, millions of people may settle into another workplace following the world war on coronavirus — their homes.

Up to half the jobs in the United States could be done, at least partially, from home, by one estimate. Currently, fewer than 4% of jobs allow this. The benefits of telecommuting — in terms of personal time, on the environment, on the psyche and on production — could be enormous.

To those who can’t work at home, for one bright and shining moment we all appreciate grocery clerks, truck drivers, nurses, home health care workers and others as heroes. But we’ve never treated them that way with the range of benefits available to those who wear a different collar.

Let Trump defend the broken status quo, while Joe Biden goes bold, defining what a people-centered economy would look like.

Food. With 7 in 10 adults overweight or obese, the poor health and nutrition of most Americans is a horrid and accepted fact. But with the disproportionate number of COVID-19 deaths attributed to diet-related conditions, we are seeing, more rapidly, just how much this societal problem can kill.

This doesn’t mean we should turn to fat shaming. But it does mean that, while looking at obesity as a public health problem as deadly as smoking, we can make some big structural changes in the food system.