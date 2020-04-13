Goddard and Cameron: Why did Navy allow TR’s visit to Vietnam?

On Tuesday, acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly resigned, attempting to end the uproar over a coronavirus outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt and the dismissal of its commander, Navy Capt. Brett Crozier.

But significant questions remain about what led to the crisis — specifically, the decision to proceed with a March 5 “port call” in Vietnam.

President Donald Trump criticized the port call, saying, “Perhaps you don’t do that in the middle of a pandemic.” Of course, it’s impossible to be certain that the Roosevelt’s port call led to the spread of the virus onboard the ship. But while in Danang, an estimated 4,500 sailors disembarked to meet with “the people of Vietnam through tours, professional exchanges, and community relations events” — activities that could spread the virus.

Why did the Navy decide to go ahead with the port call in Vietnam, which had confirmed the presence of the coronavirus? Here’s what we know:

A Vietnam “presence mission” trumped pandemic concerns

The U.S. government considers port calls essential to the Navy’s “presence missions.” By visibly deploying Navy ships to foreign ports and “freedom of navigation operations,” the government hopes to signal a strong commitment to a “free and open Pacific.”

Both the Defense Department and the State Department saw the Roosevelt’s port call in Danang as a strategic way to strengthen its relationship with Vietnam at a time when U.S. influence in the Philippines might be in decline. And China’s recent military activity has increased in the Spratly Islands, territory claimed by both China and Vietnam. The port call also signaled the importance of the Navy’s carrier fleet in maintaining U.S. influence in Asia, at a moment when budgetary support for ships is in decline.

But military analysts and political scientists also consider port calls “cheap talk,” a symbolic use of force. There is little evidence that U.S. “presence missions” are effective deterrents against aggression or serve as meaningful signals of resolve. And whatever deterrent value was gained from the March stop in Danang, much more might be lost in “military readiness” from the spread of the virus.

Even during a pandemic, there were pressures to conduct “business as usual.”

If the port call brought limited strategic gains, why did leaders go forward? Three reasons might explain the decision to disembark at Danang.

First, when faced with uncertainty, militaries tend to adhere to standard operating procedures, the rules already in place to guide operations. The Roosevelt’s port call was timed to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the United States and Vietnam. Planning involved the Pentagon and the State Department. Leaders would be loath to depart from these complex operations.

Second, leaders probably worried that canceling the port call could damage relations with Vietnam. Approval for the aircraft carrier’s visit required a consensus among Vietnam’s 19-member Politburo. Vietnamese officials had reported that there were only 16 coronavirus cases in the country, all well north of the port. Keeping the port call on the roster signaled U.S. officials’ trust in their Vietnamese counterparts.

Canceling the port call would also be an economic loss for Vietnam and cause potential damage to the bilateral relationship. Port calls often bring in millions of dollars to the host country, as sailors disembark and support the local economy.