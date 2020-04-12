PD Editorial: Virus may clear a path for nurse pratitioners

Scarcity is a recurring theme of the coronavirus pandemic — test kits, masks, gloves, hospital beds, ventilators, even nurses and doctors.

A shortage of physicians is an alarming prospect during this nearly unprecedented health crisis, but it isn’t a side effect of COVID-19. In California, it’s a chronic condition, especially the need for primary care providers in rural areas.

To get ready for an anticipated surge in demand for medical care, Gov. Gavin Newsom recruited 86,000 retired doctors and nurses and students close to completing medical or nursing school for a newly created California Health Corps.

That’s a temporary measure, but Newsom’s March 30 emergency order could help break a political logjam in Sacramento that is perpetuating the state’s shortage of primary care providers. Newsom, as quoted by the Los Angeles Times, promised “temporary flex” in supervisory requirements for nurse practitioners.

Nurse practitioners already play a big role in many medical practices. For those who aren’t familiar, these are registered nurses with additional training, at least a master’s degree, sometimes even a doctorate.

Unlike a regular RN, a nurse practitioner can diagnose, order tests, write prescriptions and manage routine health care, freeing physicians to focus on more serious ailments.

Jennifer Ammons, who was featured in last Sunday’s special Making a Difference section, is a local nurse practitioner. As a member of St. Joseph mobile clinic team, she’s a front-line health care provider for migrants and the homeless. Lately, she says, that can entail tracking down thermometers and coronavirus test kits for her patients.

California is the only Western state that requires skilled professionals like Ammons to be supervised by a physician, who must sign off on prescriptions and other orders — and sometimes charges a fee for the service. The state also limits doctors to supervising no more than four nurse practitioners. These rules limit access, delay care and increase consumer costs.

Newsom’s order allows state regulators to temporarily waive the rules. Assemblyman Jim Wood is carrying legislation that would eliminate them.

“California has always been a policy leader,” Wood, D-Santa Rosa, said. “Why we are lagging behind a majority of states is truly a detriment to our fellow Californians?”

Because doctors don’t want the competition.

The California Medical Association has thwarted numerous efforts to expand the “scope of practice” for nurse practitioners. Wood’s bill, AB 890, got bottled up in the Assembly last year, but it was approved and sent on to the state Senate just ahead of a January deadline, so he still has a chance to get it to the governor’s desk this year.

Newsom’s emergency order is an opportunity for practitioners to deliver diagnostic care, including screening for COVID-19, that California residents desperately need right now, while showcasing their ability to meet the state’s every day needs after the pandemic has passed.

California will still need their help. The state’s population is graying, so people will be seeking out more care. But our doctors are getting older, too. More than a third are approaching retirement age, and a state health care task force projected a shortfall of 4,100 physicians by the end of the decade.

Nurse practitioners can help fill the gap without reducing the quality of care — if state lawmakers are willing to stand up to the CMA and put an end to the health care turf war.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.