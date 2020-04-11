The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“You’re just mad you can’t do seventh-grade math.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Mom, they don’t make us do this during recess at school.”

LINDA NOLET, Santa Rosa

“Ever hear of the Eighth Amendment? I’m pretty sure it says that vacuuming while quarantined is cruel and unusual punishment.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“The government order was ‘stay at home,’ not ‘slave at home.’ ”

JENNIFER MARSHALL, Sonoma

“If I don’t get a better allowance, I’m seriously organizing a strike.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Nature abhors a vacuum, but not as much as I do.”

ANN BENSON, Santa Rosa