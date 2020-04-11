Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

April 11, 2020, 12:05AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

“You’re just mad you can’t do seventh-grade math.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Mom, they don’t make us do this during recess at school.”

LINDA NOLET, Santa Rosa

“Ever hear of the Eighth Amendment? I’m pretty sure it says that vacuuming while quarantined is cruel and unusual punishment.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“The government order was ‘stay at home,’ not ‘slave at home.’ ”

JENNIFER MARSHALL, Sonoma

“If I don’t get a better allowance, I’m seriously organizing a strike.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Nature abhors a vacuum, but not as much as I do.”

ANN BENSON, Santa Rosa

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine