Close to Home: Socially distanced, but naturally connected

Up until three weeks ago, my apartment — second floor, one bedroom, one bath — was perfect. Despite being a family of four (myself, my partner, a talkative cat and a large dog), it was a good fit — no yard to keep up, no extra carpets to clean. When a friend recently visited and questioned my cramped quarters, I said, “I’m not home much.” It seems almost comical now. As a busy professional and outdoor enthusiast, it was the truth — up until three weeks ago.

I understand better than most why the parks are closed. My quandary is this, will this radical act have unforeseen consequences? I think it will.

I am a family practice resident physician based in Santa Rosa. I was working at Sutter Hospital when the first cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in our community. The spread of this coronavirus is a true public health emergency, and the response we are seeing, both in terms of its spread and the societal response, is unprecedented.

I worry every day for my most vulnerable patients — the elderly, the immunocompromised, the very young. I’ve called many of them personally to check on their symptoms, encourage them to stay home and remind them to wash their hands frequently.

I also worry about another subset of my patients, a group that is vastly underestimated due to stigma and shame: those who struggle with depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders.

For some, myself included, being physically close to other people and nature gives us stability in our day-to-day lives. This was evidenced by the flood of people who sought out experiences in nature the weekend prior to the park closures. I too was eager to reconnect with the outdoors for grounding and stability during this turbulent time. At Sugarloaf State Park, I hiked through the budding wildflowers but not before I struggled to find parking among the crowd of people who had the same idea.

So, yes, I understand why the parks are closed. Remaining distanced from one another will decrease the spread of the coronavirus. Overarchingly, as a physician, I agree with this decision. However, I fear the combination of physical distancing and the lockdown on reprieves in nature will exacerbate another form of sickness brought on indirectly by COVID-19, that of depression, hopelessness and, at its worst, suicide.

Up until three weeks ago, I wasn’t home much. These past three weeks, with clinical duties being limited and our hospital system still anxiously awaiting the surge of patients in respiratory distress, I am working from home much more. I am surprised how quickly one’s world can shrink with just a few days of true isolation (read: social distancing).

So, my message is two-fold. First, to anyone feeling down, depressed or hopeless — hang in there. This, too, will eventually pass. Accept help from those offering you their support.

To those with family or friends with a history of depression, please reach out to them early and often to stay virtually connected in this time of isolation.

Second, I urge our government agencies and the public health system (both locally and on the state level) to find a way to re-open our parks. Maybe offer limited parking or a reservation system, but please find a way. Trees, flowers, oceans and mountains cannot catch COVID-19, but they can offer hope and joy when it’s needed the most.

Allison Spicher is a family medicine resident physician in Santa Rosa.

