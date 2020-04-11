PD Editorial: Make infrastructure a centerpiece of COVID-19 response

Americans should have something more than stock dividends to show for the trillions of borrowed dollars their government will spend to help the economy endure the coronavirus lockdown. Congress’s next stimulus bill ought to include aggressive investments in infrastructure such as highways, bridges, airports, rail lines and rural broadband.

Infrastructure has been a “maybe next time” item on Washington’s agenda throughout the Trump administration. Now it’s in danger of being shouldered aside once more.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed interest in following last month’s $2.5 trillion economic relief package with an infrastructure investment proposal. Then, on April 3, she pivoted to a call for additional direct economic support for workers, businesses and the health care system.

President Donald Trump acknowledged that the current economic free-fall brings an opportunity to upgrade the nation’s neglected transportation and communication systems. “We’re going to do — perhaps — infrastructure, which you wouldn’t have gotten before,” he said on Wednesday. “And the beauty is we’re paying zero interest or very close to zero interest.”

Congress must be on board, though. The three pandemic-related bills Congress has approved to date have included support for airlines, transit systems and Amtrak. But a financial emergency still confronts the nation’s transportation agencies.

Stay-at-home orders covering nearly the entire country are keeping Americans off the road. Gas tax revenues have plummeted as a result. According to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, state and local governments need $50 billion to ensure that they can continue existing transportation construction and maintenance programs without disruption. The nation’s airports also need a backstop to make up for lost user fees.

Keeping current infrastructure projects afloat is only a start. The American Society of Civil Engineers calculates that the nation is $2 trillion short of the $4.5 trillion it will need to invest in infrastructure by 2025. The society’s state- by-state report card for 2019 gives California a grade of C-minus for the condition of its highways, bridges, ports, levees, dams, airports and other critical public works.

An ambitious federal investment in infrastructure would do more than help Americans muddle through the coronavirus crisis. It would ensure that the nation emerges on the other side with a vibrant, competitive economy.

Infrastructure projects put people to work at high wages, create demand for materials and equipment and generate tax revenues for governments at all levels. They build systems of lasting public benefit, improving the safety, convenience and efficiency of commerce, communication and travel.

Among these systems, none has become more essential to Americans’ lives and livelihoods than the broadband network that provides access to the internet. People under stay-at-home orders need fast broadband connections to do their jobs, continue their schoolwork and maintain their social connections.

Yet according to the Pew Research center, only 73% of Americans — and only 63% in rural areas — have access to the internet at home. That’s visible in rural parts of California far from Silicon Valley. A comprehensive federal investment in infrastructure must address that deficiency.

The Great Depression gave the United States a legacy of infrastructure investments ranging from rural electrification to Works Project Administration artworks. Americans should ensure that investments in coronavirus relief and recovery pay similar dividends.

