McManus: Let’s give Iran some real humanitarian aid

Iran’s incompetent, authoritarian regime failed to react quickly when the coronavirus arrived early this year.

It initially denied that an outbreak was underway and delayed countermeasures until a parliamentary election was over. Then it dissolved into internal bickering.

The results are tragic: at least 70,000 infections and more than 4,300 dead — and those official figures are almost certainly too low.

It would have been nice if the outside world had rallied to offer help — and some tried to.

But Iran’s theocratic leaders are prickly and paranoid. When Doctors Without Borders, the international medical aid group, sent a team to help, officials accused the doctors of being Western spies and expelled them.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, has remained in a virtual state of war with Iran.

In 2018, President Donald Trump abrogated the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by President Barack Obama and imposed crippling economic sanctions on Tehran. The two countries have collided all over the Middle East, from Iraq to Yemen. Trump and his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, regularly excoriate Iran as a terrorist regime that must be brought to heel.

So when Trump offered publicly to send U.S. aid to Tehran, nobody was surprised when Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said he didn’t want American help.

And when Iran asked the International Monetary Fund for a $5 billion loan to help keep the economy afloat during the pandemic, nobody was surprised when the Trump administration blocked the funds.

When Iran asked for relief from U.S. sanctions, Pompeo called the idea “a scam.”

In a statement that came close to gloating, he added, “The Iranian leadership is trying to avoid responsibility for their grossly incompetent and deadly governance.”

This is a poisonous relationship, and both governments are behaving badly.

I hold no brief for Iran, which I covered after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Its regime is brutal, repressive and corrupt. The Trump administration is under no moral obligation to send cash to Tehran.

But U.S. sanctions don’t just prevent Iran from selling oil, its only major source of foreign income. They don’t only stop Iran from buying weapons or nuclear technology.

They also make it difficult for Iran to buy food, medicine and medical supplies on the open market — which is what Tehran needs now.

On paper, the sanctions allow exceptions for humanitarian aid, mainly food and medical goods. Pompeo and other U.S. officials point to those clauses as proof of their benevolence toward Iran’s beleaguered people.

But that’s not how the sanctions — which cover foreign companies as well as U.S. businesses — work in practice.

“The rules are complicated, and businesses that run afoul of them can incur huge penalties,” Richard Nephew, who helped administer the system during the Obama administration, told me.

“The risks of engaging in this trade are high,” he added. “The costs are high, too. And the benefits are pretty marginal.”

There are easier ways for a medical supply company to make a profit — especially during a pandemic that already has taken more than 100,000 lives.

And for most international banks, shipping companies and insurers, humanitarian shipments to Iran are too small to be worth the risk.