Close to Home: Our duty to aid the homeless

In the March election of the Sonoma County supervisors, not a single incumbent or challenger put forward a substantial plan to end homelessness. Nobody, including the media, held them accountable.

None of the major donors to the campaign — Realtors’ associations, high-end builders, construction unions and some wealthy individuals, all of whom benefit from scarce housing — were called out for their cash donations. What did they want? No one held them accountable.

Many voters who own homes, who otherwise lean moderate to liberal on a variety of social issues, nevertheless become single-issue voters when it comes to perceived threats to their house resale value and resist any attempt to build low-income housing for workers and the homeless near their neighborhoods. We, the citizens, were not held accountable.

Our religious leaders, no matter what homilies on homelessness they may offer, if any, appear reluctant to join in common cause to demand political accountability from any of the above, including their congregations. As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. pointed out to eight religious leader critics of his tactics during the 1963 Birmingham demonstrations, “Justice deferred is justice denied.”

As the coronavirus pandemic has unfolded, the Army Corps of Engineers and National Guard soldiers have constructed numerous field hospitals in major cities across the U.S. in under a week. We already possess the technology to construct instant villages of prefabricated mini-houses in a few weeks, complete with insulation, power and windows.

Those promised trailers from the state could be converted to bathrooms and showers, with some dedicated to free health clinics and others to job training centers. One such village could easily be planted in parking lots at the fairgrounds.

Such installations could immediately be utilized for the homeless and the overflow of workers soon to be permanently unemployed by the wreckage issuing from the economic shutdown.

The whole project could be funded by a small bond issue paid off for a few dollars a month per house without ever threatening existing housing values. There are several existing nonprofit organizations that could easily administer the whole operation.

What is required is for all of us to look in the mirror and ask two questions:

First, do you believe passively allowing thousands of neighbors to languish in poverty and hunger, lacking medical care, work and shelter from the elements is first and foremost a moral issue?

Second, do you personally owe any responsibility to be part of the solution?

Who exactly is “you?” That list includes elected officials; the wine industry, the cannabis industry, the hospitality industry, the small business community, large companies, including the major health corporations, the builders’ associations, the Realtors’ associations and, most importantly, the citizens at large. That is, all of us.

Terry Rowan is a retired high school teacher and author who lives in Santa Rosa.

