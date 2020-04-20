Close to Home: Hope in a time of crisis

“We have always held to the hope, the belief, the conviction that there is a better life, a better world, beyond the horizon.” — President Franklin D Roosevelt

President Franklin Roosevelt led a nation in crisis ─ the Great Depression, the ramifications of a world in financial and political crisis and, ultimately, a world war. But he held firm to the conviction that hope and community would bring our nation through crisis to better days.

Today, our nation and our world face another unprecedented crisis with the coronavirus pandemic. We all feel restlessness, fear, anxiety and sadness. This crisis touches all of us. Moms and dads are working from home, juggling homeschooling duties and worrying about elderly parents. Families are worried about a child who works as a physician, nurse or janitor in a hospital. Partners worry about a loved one who works in a grocery store, a pharmacy or who delivers the mail. I worry every day about my wife, Jan, who is a nurse, my son who is a deputy sheriff and my other son who is a firefighter-paramedic. Every day, they face this crisis on the front lines, just like so many people across our community and our nation.

But each day while I worry, I am also very proud. The people in our district are rallying as we always do when faced with a crisis. Friends are getting groceries for elderly neighbors. People are giving their time and resources to help get masks and supplies to those on the front lines. Our district has faced crises before and as we have done before, we will get through this one together.

Please know that I am doing everything I can to bring back federal resources to help our district get through this. Congress has passed three legislative packages to help respond to the coronavirus public health emergency and bring relief to the working families and small businesses who have been hit hard financially.

The first package provided $8.3 billion to boost the public health response and develop treatments and a vaccine. The second package continues to supplement our health care system and provide a social safety net for families, including an emergency paid leave program, an expansion of food assistance and an expansion of the unemployment benefits program. And the third package provides more financial relief, including rebate checks for families, emergency grants and loans for small businesses and further relief for the unemployed.

These bills aren’t the end of our work in Congress to bring relief. We are already working on the next piece of legislation. Every day, I am on the phone and on video calls with my colleagues in Washington and constituents across our district to help solve issues that individuals and small businesses are having accessing the resources provided. And I want to hear from you. If you are having difficulty working with the Small Business Administration, if you have ideas what you think Congress can enact to provide financial relief for families, call my office.

As we shelter at home and continue to practice social distancing, it’s important to remember that this is not about any one of us, but about our hope for our community in the months to come. We look forward to the day we can walk down the street without being stressed, send our kids to school without fear and hug those we love without worrying. But it will take our collective effort. Stay home and stay hopeful.

Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, represents the 5th Congressional District.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.