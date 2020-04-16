Close to Home: Don’t cheat students of a level playing field

For countless students across the nation, forced by the coronavirus outbreak to take classes from home, the opportunity to cheat is much larger than before. And if high grades are an obvious goal, many will take the risk.

The question isn’t “Will they cheat?” but rather, “How many will cheat?” Even with web-cam proctoring, browser-blocking plugins and other ways to prevent possible cheating from home, most students are able to come up with a quick and easy solution to bypass preventative measures.

Unfairly inflated grades also affect other students, some of whom may not have the resources to succeed, putting them even more at a disadvantage.

But there is a way to limit their rewards.

At the end of March, as they transitioned to online classes, the faculty at Yale Law School adopted a universal “credit/fail” policy for all graduate students. Many universities created similar policies to try to lift the burden off their own students, such as optional credit/fail systems for the semester.

But there is a glaring difference between these policies and that of Yale Law School. The opt-in approach to a credit/fail system gives an advantage to students with the resources (i.e. a computer, Wi-Fi, adequate living environment, online office hours, access to professors) to achieve academic success similar to while they were at their university.

Similarly, students with resources that allow them to cheat, such as an extra computer or phone, can easily give themselves a much better chance of achieving academic success.

Grades, whether we like it or not, are universally accepted as a measure of academic success, and a semester quickly transformed by a global pandemic has the possibility to negatively affect many students’ futures.

As Robert Post, a former dean at Yale Law School, told the campus newspaper, “Employers reviewing transcripts would in all likelihood, and perhaps without even being aware of their own thought processes, more highly value transcripts with grades than transcripts that simply display credits … this would be unfair, given the profoundly significant and largely random effects of the virus.”

Unfortunately, there are schools that contradict themselves by acknowledging the importance of grades on transcripts but choosing to keep an opt-in policy anyway. At the end of March, Chapman University in Orange County sent an email to all undergraduate students informing them that they may opt in to take a class for credit/fail at any point during the remainder of the semester.

In the same email, Chapman acknowledged the importance of grades: “Students are strongly encouraged to consult with program advisors if they are considering professional graduate programs (such as medical school), as certain professional degree programs and institutions will expect courses to be taken for a letter grade.”

If you agree with Post, then you’ll agree that anything but a universal credit/fail grading system won’t relieve the burden that many students now face, and is simply counterintuitive.

The effects that this semester will have on the future of students’ lives are uncertain. It is not only up to thousands of universities and schools to ensure an even playing field for students, but the “programs and institutions” beyond school that Chapman University referred to must remember that this semester for every student was unlike any other — and it must be treated as such.

Josh Simkovitz is studying economics and political science at Chapman University. He lives in Santa Rosa.

