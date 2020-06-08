Hagen: The climate change vaccine

Our economy is in a ditch, and we want it back on the road.

But which road? The old one seemed headed for a climate cliff. Pollution and inequality are rapidly worsening the already unhealthy condition of most humans and threatening the creatures upon whom all humans depend. Those at the wheel behave as if they are blind to the reality rushing at us from over the horizon, ignorant or dismissive of the scientific thinking that would open their eyes.

Society’s reaction to COVID-19 started with a similar aversion to facing the truth, until so many people we knew started getting sick. Then we looked to experts, and we took their advice. We stayed home, put on our masks and pulled together as caring communities. We grabbed the wheel and steered away from overwhelming infection and toward getting our lives and economy back on a safe and healthy road. It wasn’t easy and still isn’t. But as we face this global emergency, it’s the best choice.

We can think of climate change as the “other pandemic,” but with two important differences. First, its impact on killer weather events isn’t so obvious. That’s changing as the climate gets sicker, but our response may come too late. A warmer world will stoke the fires of future pandemics: northward migration of insects carrying tropical diseases; waves of human refugees fleeing drought, famine and war; the release of ancient pathogens from melting permafrost, diseases for which we have no cure.

Second, the most effective climate solutions are actually good for the economy. Last year, more than 3,500 economists from across the country and political spectrum, including 25 Nobel laureates and all living ex-Federal Reserve chairmen, endorsed a bipartisan proposal called carbon fee and dividend. It would dramatically reduce carbon dioxide emissions (exceeding our commitment to the Paris agreement) and save lives while boosting GDP and net job growth.

It’s pretty simple. There’s already a bipartisan carbon fee and dividend bill in Congress with 80 cosponsors, H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It would charge energy companies an annually increasing fee for extracting or importing fossil fuels and distribute all fee revenues to families in monthly per capita dividend payments.

The rising price of polluting would stimulate our socio-economic immune system — motivating families and businesses to innovate and adopt greenhouse gas reduction technology and strategies, most of which already exist. The dividends would help people, especially low- and middle-income families, afford the transition.

Think of it as a global economic vaccine against pollution. We would flatten and bend down the greenhouse gas and global warming curves.

Bipartisan cooperation is equally important. We’re already seeing how partisan fighting over the COVID-19 restrictions threaten containment efforts. Fortunately, carbon fee and dividend is supported by 4 out of 5 American voters, including two-thirds of Republicans (three-fourths of those under 40), 80% of independents and more than 95% of Democrats. It has been endorsed by the New York Times, the Washington Post and USA Today.

Like COVID-19, global warming requires action from everyone. In a democracy, the people ultimately must lead. So, while you practice social distancing, start practicing political proximity. Learn how to politely and persistently lobby your legislators. Ask them to support a comprehensive package of bipartisan climate solutions, beginning with an effective and socially just carbon fee and dividend law like H.R.763. CitizensClimateLobby.org is a good place to begin.

This is a decisive moment in history. The planet — every person, every nation, every species — is facing unprecedented danger and opportunity from the coronavirus and climate change pandemics. In these crises, we are one. Can we use this moment to evolve, to inoculate humanity with compassion and kindness and propel us beyond climate chaos, beyond disease, poverty and war? This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Earth. Let’s pull the wheel together and turn in a better direction.

Bruce Hagen is a member of the Santa Rosa Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. He lives in Petaluma.

