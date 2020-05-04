Close to Home: Staying socially connected is vital for men

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a chilling effect on our freedom to gather with friends and family. These restrictions are seen as urgent for seniors because they are more vulnerable to serious respiratory complications. Socially isolated senior men are impacted especially hard.

After retirement, senior men often struggle to stay connected with society. Most of male social identity is built upon years of working at a job. Who you are is often related to what you do professionally. Upon retirement, men have difficulty finding new identity along with workplace friends.

Sons in Retirement, or SIR, is a nonprofit started in California in 1958 with a mission to enrich the lives of members through fun activities and events — while making friends for life. Sonoma County has 10 SIR clubs with a total of about 725 active members. SIR is different from other social clubs in that it doesn’t sell anything or have a commitment to community services. SIR espouses no political party, religion or sect of any kind.

SIR members gather at a monthly luncheon where they are greeted and welcomed by old and new friends. Although sometimes awkward at first, the guys share stories of their personal history, current activities and goals for the future. Conversations range from former employment and military service to recent travel spots to advice on where to get a good deal on a new car. Each luncheon features an interesting speaker, including local sports figures, biomedical researchers and even reporters from The Press Democrat. Besides the luncheon, SIR offers a range of social activates including golf, poker, bocce, bowling and dining out. Some activities welcome partners as well.

So why does SIR exist? Senior men are one of the highest risk groups for depression, substance abuse and, let’s admit it, overt crankiness. Social interactions are critical for mental and physical health, healthy behavior and mortality risk. Scientists have shown that social isolation of healthy individuals can lead to psychological and physical decline and even death. Civil rights officials know that long term solitary confinement of prisoners is a form of torture.

Humans of any age require interaction with other humans. It’s in our genes. Knowing that you are loved, cared for and listened to is essential for normal functioning. Being around good friends reduces stress and benefits the immune, digestive and heart systems. These relationships foster a sense of purpose and meaning in life and minimize unpleasant thoughts that instigate harmful behavior (think drugs, alcohol and suicide.) A commitment to being a good friend can lead to wanting to stay healthy.

Social relationships can have a dark side when they become stressful, as seen in our current political situation. For that reason, SIR does not have a political or religious agenda, and members practice ways to listen to and respect opposite opinions.

SIR luncheons have been canceled for now. However, here are five ways that we can stay connected with our friends:

— Call them. Hearing a friendly voice and talking can lift our mood as well as theirs.

— Even better, “see” your friends by using internet video chat platforms such as Skype, Facetime or Zoom.

— Text or email them with updates and uplifting comments.

— Mail an old-fashioned handwritten note with a little drawing or a photograph.

— Consider having a small dinner with friends, following public health guidance regarding hygiene and distance.

SIR clubs understand the importance of in-person and remote socialization for senior men. More information about SIR throughout Northern California can be found at sirinc.org.

Dennis Mangan lives in Santa Rosa and is a member of SIR Branch 17. A former National Institutes of Health official, he teaches science communication at universities nationwide.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.