Close to Home: Reimagining schools for distance learning and beyond

Media stories about distance-learning and parents as teachers showcase portraits of dominant culture — intact families navigating our new reality with resilience, pluck and technology. We need to address the realities of families for whom distance-learning isn’t even an option. High-speed Wi-Fi and the latest gadgets are far down the hierarchy of needs when access to food, housing, transportation, medical care and next week’s paycheck has gone away.

Distance-learning is an easy nickname, but what schools are doing is really an emergency patchwork of remote teaching, and we’ve been challenged to reinvent an entire system in just a few weeks.

Educators are responding with innovation and flexibility, but this cultural crisis is brutally exposing the inequities we’ve been unable to resolve in our nation: housing, living wages, health and mental health services. We know without a shadow of a doubt that these directly impact learning.

Schools and teachers were witnesses to family distress long before this pandemic. On any given day we can spot who is surviving, thriving or resilient and who is struggling, and we know how and when to offer a helping hand.

Our educators, now working from home, report children and teens whose families’ incomes have been decimated, whose lives are now too unstructured with their “second home” shuttered and their constellation of caring adults dispersed.

Today, 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Sonoma County lives in poverty — between 20% and 25% of our students have no internet access at home. As social gaps have deepened over past decades, our schools have become critically needed de facto engines of equity: the places that provide social support, emotional connections, nutrition, child care, mental health and, in some cases, health care.

Since our schools closed on March 16, I have heard teachers reporting:

— Students as young as age 13 at home caring for younger siblings while parents continue to work, or fast-food sites still open with a teen working who may be the only one in a family still employed.

— Students who have no computer for remote learning, or must share with others in the household.

— Single-parent families couch-surfing between various relatives and friends and are already the sheltered homeless.

— Undocumented parents who lack English language proficiency and are unaware of how to (or afraid to) access resources for their families.

In the Santa Rosa school district, 75% of elementary students and 48% of our secondary students are low income, English language learners, foster children or homeless. Their families are much more likely to need information about technology, internet access, food, counseling and academic support. These are the families whose parents are holding up the lifeline for our community in this cultural crisis — planting, harvesting, cooking and delivering food, caring for seniors, children and the disabled, cleaning offices, nursing homes and hospitals. Yet their own families are on the brink of collapse.

Our students are living in an American system that values profit over human quality of life. In the most challenging times, all the passion, hard work and response to emergencies by the school system will never close the equity gap, and far too many of our students will be doomed to the cycle of income, health, housing and food insecurity.