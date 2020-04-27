Subscribe

Close to Home: Reimagining schools for distance learning and beyond

LAURIE FONG
LAURIE FONG IS PRESIDENT OF THE SANTA ROSA SCHOOL BOARD.
April 27, 2020, 12:05AM

Media stories about distance-learning and parents as teachers showcase portraits of dominant culture — intact families navigating our new reality with resilience, pluck and technology. We need to address the realities of families for whom distance-learning isn’t even an option. High-speed Wi-Fi and the latest gadgets are far down the hierarchy of needs when access to food, housing, transportation, medical care and next week’s paycheck has gone away.

Distance-learning is an easy nickname, but what schools are doing is really an emergency patchwork of remote teaching, and we’ve been challenged to reinvent an entire system in just a few weeks.

Educators are responding with innovation and flexibility, but this cultural crisis is brutally exposing the inequities we’ve been unable to resolve in our nation: housing, living wages, health and mental health services. We know without a shadow of a doubt that these directly impact learning.

Schools and teachers were witnesses to family distress long before this pandemic. On any given day we can spot who is surviving, thriving or resilient and who is struggling, and we know how and when to offer a helping hand.

Our educators, now working from home, report children and teens whose families’ incomes have been decimated, whose lives are now too unstructured with their “second home” shuttered and their constellation of caring adults dispersed.

Today, 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Sonoma County lives in poverty — between 20% and 25% of our students have no internet access at home. As social gaps have deepened over past decades, our schools have become critically needed de facto engines of equity: the places that provide social support, emotional connections, nutrition, child care, mental health and, in some cases, health care.

Since our schools closed on March 16, I have heard teachers reporting:

— Students as young as age 13 at home caring for younger siblings while parents continue to work, or fast-food sites still open with a teen working who may be the only one in a family still employed.

— Students who have no computer for remote learning, or must share with others in the household.

— Single-parent families couch-surfing between various relatives and friends and are already the sheltered homeless.

— Undocumented parents who lack English language proficiency and are unaware of how to (or afraid to) access resources for their families.

In the Santa Rosa school district, 75% of elementary students and 48% of our secondary students are low income, English language learners, foster children or homeless. Their families are much more likely to need information about technology, internet access, food, counseling and academic support. These are the families whose parents are holding up the lifeline for our community in this cultural crisis — planting, harvesting, cooking and delivering food, caring for seniors, children and the disabled, cleaning offices, nursing homes and hospitals. Yet their own families are on the brink of collapse.

Our students are living in an American system that values profit over human quality of life. In the most challenging times, all the passion, hard work and response to emergencies by the school system will never close the equity gap, and far too many of our students will be doomed to the cycle of income, health, housing and food insecurity.

This is a call to action to reimagine how “we do school.” We still measure schools and students by finite and narrow numbers of grade point averages and test scores that fail to measure what it takes to navigate life: problem solving, divergent thinking, perseverance and agency.

We must, as a community, have robust discussions that foster action in order to:

— Create schools that serve our knowledge economy, not a past agrarian or industrial economy.

— Revamp content and instruction to better develop students to be original thinkers, collaborators and lifelong learners.

— Free schools from anachronistic and biased testing that ignores creative and critical thinking and ignores our collective cultural strengths.

— Fund public education so schools have the resources to provide for the “community centers” they have become and pay our professionals salaries commensurate with their vital cultural role.

Now is the time to lay the foundation for a more just future. Schools must be equipped with the resources to compensate for the economic equity gap. We must create schools that can more deeply serve students’ aspirations and 21st-century needs. Children have 13 years in the compulsory school system to grow into community members, and when all students emerge at their highest potential, the entire society benefits.

Laurie Fong is president of the Santa Rosa school board and a former principal of Montgomery High School. She wrote this in collaboration with five predecessors on the Santa Rosa school board.

