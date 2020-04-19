Close to Home: Die to save the economy? Not on your life

Am I being paranoid, or do Glenn Beck, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and a host of other right-wing commentators and policymakers wish I would just go somewhere and die?

After all, in recent weeks they have suggested in one way or another that old people like me are in the way, are part of the problem, that our high-risk status and need to shelter in place during the COVID-19 pandemic are threatening the economic health of the country.

At times they make it sound like the elderly population is more dangerous to the long-term health of the country than the coronavirus. Ignore the risk and get out there and work, the elderly are told. Yes, you might die, but at least the market economy will survive.

Who knew that we would come to a place where dollars earned are more important than lives lost? Yes, there are reasons — protecting my family, for example — for which I would sacrifice my life. But to save the stock market? I don’t think so. Selfish me.

It concerns me when policymakers speak of a possible less than expected loss of life to COVID-19 as a “victory.” Have we really become that hard-hearted?

Donald Trump and the evening crew at Fox News have made a point of emphasizing that we lose thousands of people every year to the flu and car accidents. (Interesting, how they carefully ignore gun- related deaths.) So what’s the big deal about a few more deaths from this virus? Perhaps they should visit families who have lost loved ones, families the president never mentions in his daily briefings.

Is it wrong to suggest that even one death from COVID-19 is a tragedy? Is it wrong to place the value of human life above the need for economic growth?

It’s an old story: After a violent storm with high wind and waves, a beach was littered with dead and dying starfish. A young child was carefully picking up the living starfish and throwing them back into the ocean. A man came by and said, “It’s nice what you are doing, but there are hundreds of starfish here. Do you really think you are making a difference? The child picked up a still living starfish, and replied, “It makes a difference to this one,” and then hurled it back into the ocean.

As one writer has said, rationalizing the death and discounting the grief of thousands of our fellow citizens is obscene. The health care providers working around the clock to comfort the sick and save lives show us the way. They are making a difference one life at a time. Their faithfulness reminds us that American greatness will never be measured only in property and prosperity. We are called to be, not keepers of portfolios, but investors in the care and keeping of each other.

That is true greatness and may very well be the only way out of the crisis we currently find ourselves in. I think of words spoken by Sister Margaret in James Baldwin’s play, “The Amen Corner”: “I’m just now finding out what it means to love the Lord. It ain’t in all the singing and shouting. It ain’t all the reading of the Bible. It ain’t even in running all over everybody trying to get to heaven. To love the Lord is to love all his children, every one, and suffer with them and rejoice with them and never count the cost.”

In these times, and in all times, this isn’t just one possible way — it is the only way.

The Rev. Gene Nelson is a retired United Church of Christ pastor. He served The Community Church of Sebastopol for 38 years.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.