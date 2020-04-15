Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Suffering alone

EDITOR: I want to offer some thoughts on an insidiously cruel risk of ignoring coronavirus shelter-in-place restrictions.

In 2019, I spent nearly five months in the hospital for a life-threatening condition. With the grace of God, excellent health care and loving family and friends, I am home recovering well. I know without the love and care of all of those people I wouldn’t have survived. My point is simple — this virus is different.

I am not afraid of dying, but I am terrified of dying alone. Being infected with the coronavirus brings terror to reality for all of us. To die alone in isolation without the tender touch of a human hand and not being near the people you love would be unbearable.

If you choose to ignore shelter-in-place restrictions, remember there are things worse than death as a consequence of this horrible virus. To be sick or dying in quarantined isolation without human contact with people you love is one of those consequences.

For the sake of your loved ones, yourself and people you don’t even know, please shelter in place and observe social distancing.

RICH BROTHERS

Petaluma

Help landlords, too

EDITOR: I’ve read all the articles about protecting tenants from eviction if they’re unable to make rental payments during the pandemic. What I haven’t seen is protection for landlords being left with expenses that still must be paid — mortgages, taxes, insurance, etc. Not every landlord is rich and able to take that kind of hit without our property being in jeopardy. Be fair, also speak of perhaps mortgage companies giving us protection, too. I’m doing everything I can to help my tenants, but this is a two-way street.

TERESA WILLIAMS

Santa Rosa

Don’t reopen too soon

EDITOR: In the battle against the coronavirus, public health experts agree on a few benchmarks that should be met before authorities even consider easing social distancing and stay-at-home orders:

— At least 14 days of continuous reductions in new cases and deaths.

— Widespread testing.

— Hospital capacity adequate to the special needs of virus patients.

— The ability (and will) to monitor new patients and trace their contacts.

Prematurely returning people to gathering at work, restaurants, churches and shops would unnecessarily expose all to risk and result in more infections, deaths and prolong the pandemic.

MARK DOWNING

Santa Rosa

COVID-19 and climate

EDITOR: Perhaps a silver lining of this pandemic is that people worldwide will see that we can change our environmentally destructive ways. Specifically, with so many fewer cars on the road, we all get to breathe cleaner air.

I’m not suggesting that COVID-19 comes from breathing polluted air, but it is a fact that the quality of the air we breathe has much to do with our health, pulmonary health in particular. Think asthma.

We can help sustain the big improvement in air quality if, when shelter-in-place is lifted, businesses continue work-from home-policies whenever possible, and we all drive less in general.

Unfortunately, Donald Trump’s rollback of emissions rules will take us in the wrong direction. Not even the automakers want the changes to clean-air regulations that his cuts allow. As climate change accelerates, organisms of all kinds, including viruses, adapt, migrate and mutate. Newer and more virulent viruses will emerge.

Let’s not return to our prepandemic ways. Instead, using creativity and innovation, hit the reset button with the common good as our highest priority. If we can do this, COVID-19, although grim, will also be a gift to us. We’ve shown we’re capable of resolve. This is a chance to significantly affect the trajectory of climate change. Let’s not miss it.

GINA CLOUD

Bloomfield

Mask-free Trump

EDITOR: After recommending face masks to the general public, President Donald Trump declared he won’t wear one himself. There’s a simple explanation for this. He knew he couldn’t do it without messing up his “perfect hair” and smearing his fake tan.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

A changed world

EDITOR: Just a few weeks ago the news was filled with proposals like free college, forgiveness of student loans, free or subsidized health insurance and guaranteed minimum income, to be paid for in large part by taxes on stock market gains. Two trillion dollars in stimulus, a stock market drop and a looming recession highlight what a difference a few weeks make.

RICHARD RALEY

Sonoma

