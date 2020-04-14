Subscribe

PD Editorial: Virus side effect: A shorter ballot

BYEDBOARD
April 14, 2020, 12:05AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Here’s one more thing that’s likely to be affected the coronavirus outbreak: California’s fall ballot. Voting in general elections can be a marathon since state lawmakers decreed that initiatives — ballot measures qualified by petition — will only appear in presidential and gubernatorial elections. Two years ago, there were a dozen on the ballot, some quite complicated. In 2016, there were 17. This year, with signature-gathering cut short, it’s likely there will be fewer than 10.

Among the measures expected to qualify are a proposal to deny commercial property owners some of the tax protections of Proposition 13 and one to exempt app-based services such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash from the new state law restricting independent contractors. With those, the ballot may be short, but the political campaigns are sure to be long and costly.

