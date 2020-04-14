PD Editorial: Farewell to a silent spokesperson

Stephanie Grisham, we hardly we ye. The name means nothing to you? You aren’t alone. Since last summer, Grisham has been the White House press secretary, the third in a little over three years. But she cut a decidedly low profile as the chief spokesperson for President Donald Trump, convening not one news briefing in nine months. Under most presidents, on-camera briefings are a daily staple, supplemented by off-camera gaggles where reporters can ask more questions. Grisham generally ducked those too.

With his trademark rallies a casualty of the coronavirus outbreak, Trump is filling the void with his own daily briefings. Given his penchant for self-aggrandizement and misinformation, some people think it’s time to pull the plug on live coverage. Even after Monday’s outburst about criticism of his handling of the crisis, we disagree. The daily briefings provide a valuable forum for Drs. Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx and Surgeon General Jerome Adams to share accurate information, answer questions and, as is frequently necessary, clean up after Trump.

What’s next for Grisham? Dancing with the Stars? Gabbing on Fox News? Breaking her silence with a tell-all book? None of the above. She’s rejoining her old boss, Melania Trump.

