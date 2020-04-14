PD Editorial: Put a hammer behind bail waivers

There isn’t much opportunity for social distancing in jail. With cramped quarters, and people coming and going daily, jails are ideal breeding grounds for a virus. Inmates aren’t the only ones at risk during the coronavirus pandemic. So are correctional officers and anyone else who works inside a county jail — and anyone who comes into contact with any of them. An outbreak in a jail almost certainly won’t stay in the jail.

To lessen the risk, jails have been scrambling to free space by releasing some inmates and allowing others to remain free while awaiting trial. Beginning this week, the state Judicial Council effectively eliminated bail for most misdemeanors and may low-level felonies. It’s a risk, but given the health threat to inmates, officers and the community at large, it’s a risk they need to take.

But this can’t be a get out of jail free card. Anyone convicted of a crime committed after being freed early or without bail deserves the stiffest sentence allowed by law. Meanwhile, the results of this emergency measure can inform California voters, who will decide in November whether to overturn a state law that would do away with cash bail permanently.

