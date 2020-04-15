PD Editorial: Social distancing is working, but the COVID-19 battle isn’t over

Coming up on one month under a stay-at-home order, it’s only natural to wonder when things will get back to normal.

And there’s this, too: What will “normal” look like?

Gov. Gavin Newsom offered some insight for Californians on Tuesday. If present trends continue, with coronavirus caseloads and mortality remaining below initial projections, some restrictions may be eased relatively soon.

“This can’t be a permanent state,” Newsom said. “It will not be a permanent state.”

Normal, however, probably is a long ways off.

Newsom identified benchmarks for relaxing stay-at-home orders: the ability to monitor and track potential cases, and protect seniors and others at high-risk of contracting COVID-19, hospitals and health systems having capacity to manage a surge, the development of therapeutics to meet demand, and ensuring that schools, businesses and child care facilities can support social distancing.

His sixth benchmark — developing guidelines for when to reinstate stay-at-home orders — underscores the ongoing uncertainty about the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s no light switch here,” Newsom said. “It’s more like a dimmer.”

When stay-at-home orders are lifted, he said some restrictions will remain. People probably will still be wearing masks in public; restaurants are likely to have fewer tables and, perhaps, disposable menus; concerts, pro sports and other large gatherings aren’t likely to be allowed before there’s a vaccine or enough people have been infected to produce “herd immunity.”

Newsom’s caution, which extended to saying final decisions should come from local public health officers, is a welcome contrast to President Donald Trump’s repeated calls to reopen businesses, and his insistence that he, not the governors, not local health officials, has final authority over when to lift restrictions.

Trump’s latest target is May 1, despite warnings from public health officials that it would be too soon. Newsom said he isn’t ready to offer a date, and noted that it could vary in different parts of the state. In Sonoma County, it could be two to four weeks later than some other parts of the Bay Area, according to Dr. Sundari Mase, the public health officer.

“We haven’t seen a flattening,” she said Tuesday, noting that the number of local cases is still climbing. “We have to see a plateau.”

Indeed, local restrictions will get tighter before they’re relaxed. As of Friday, people must wear masks when entering businesses or enclosed spaces.

Still, having a discussion about when and how to ease stay-home restrictions is a product of an important lesson: social distancing works. It hadn’t been tried on a widespread basis before the coronavirus outbreak. In places like Sonoma County where most people have followed the guidelines to stay home and schools and businesses closed, the rate of infections has been well below worst-case scenarios.

“We didn’t think shelter in place would have such a big impact,” Mase said Tuesday.

The side effects are painful — economic, educational and social upheaval unlike anything living Americans have ever experienced. But it’s too soon to declare victory. Acting prematurely risks a surge in cases and a quick return to a statewide lockdown. So, yes, social distancing is difficult. But it’s working, and we can’t afford to fail.

