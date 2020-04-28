Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Disinfectant injections

EDITOR: Way back in the 1930s when I was a young boy, my father sometimes let me watch him work. He regularly injected disinfectant into humans. When I asked why, he told me that the purpose was to kill the germs. He also said the injections were totally safe and effective (although he never used them for us).

Dad was a well-educated man and a pillar of our town. He was friends with all the town doctors, and they wholeheartedly approved of his injecting disinfectant into humans. The recipients never complained, and neither did any of their families. Everybody, doctors included, considered his work essential for the safety of the community.

My dad was a funeral director, and the disinfectant was embalming fluid. The principal ingredient was formaldehyde, but I’m sure Lysol would work as well.

I don’t know about Donald Trump’s claim that his remarks were intended as sarcasm, but considering the tragic death toll from COVID-19 they sure struck me as classically ironic.

JACK COLLINS

Cloverdale

Rental assistance

EDITOR: It would be great if the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors would consider a rent relief package much like the one approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

The Los Angeles program will utilize federal stimulus money as well as private funding to grant $1,000 per month for three months to those renters unable to meet their rental obligations due to effects of the coronavirus.

As a property manager, we are working closely with many tenants who are struggling to pay their rent, and as willing as most of our landlords are to assist, they are also victims of this pandemic. They are continually being asked to carry the burden of these crippling economic circumstances. Mortgages go unpaid, property maintenance is delayed, and vacancies sit idle as the shelter-in-place mandate continues and income disappears for many.

This has a negative impact for tenants, property owners and ultimately the entire community. A direct cash infusion, such as enacted in Los Angeles, could go a long way to keeping families afloat and strengthening our community resolve to endure the challenge of the coming months.

GENIE DELLES

Santa Rosa

Get a second opinion

EDITOR: Thoughts for Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz (“Drs Oz, Phil causing stir with virus views,” April 18). They have appeared on cable shows and cited 36,000 car deaths in 2019, saying we don’t lock down cars and asking why shut down for COVID-19? This is seductive reasoning. But think of the extra carnage if we had no drivers’ tests, laws, cops or seat belts.

They also cite 34,000 seasonal flu deaths in 2019. But think of the toll from this far milder virus without flu shots, staying home sick and effective meds.

As of Monday, we are at 55,000 COVID-19 deaths, with more coming.

My hope: open your mind before opening your mouth about opening up too soon.

STEVE GRIFFITH

Forestville

Online learning

EDITOR: I have several family members who sat down with their kids over the last weeks to begin online schooling. No easy task indeed as they struggled with logging in, setting up and using the Google Chrome books. My nephew had to call his daughter’s teacher after a morning of frustration. The teacher began the conversation by asking, “Are you calling to yell at me?”