PD Editorial: Pandemic scams come in all sizes

Disasters like earthquakes, wildfires, hurricanes and pandemics often bring out the best in people. First responders and health care workers make enormous sacrifices to offer their assistance. Acts of kindness and generosity bring comfort and feelings of gratitude.

But these same disasters also bring out predators, profiteers and scam artists who prey on people’s fears and needs to make a quick buck, targeting the desperate and the unwary.

The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West is California’s largest union of health care workers. Despite its size and power, it fell for a scam involving urgently needed N95 masks to protect workers from COVID-19. In late March, the union announced it had located a huge stockpile of the masks and that it would be working to connect the supplier to hospitals.

But when the FBI and a U.S. attorney in Pennsylvania investigated the stockpile of 39 million masks to see if the Federal Emergency Management Act could take them instead, the scam was exposed. There was no warehouse full of masks. It was all a ruse that could have netted someone tens of millions of dollars if the scam had worked.

According to the FBI, neither the union nor the Pittsburgh businessman the union was working with to secure the supply are under investigation. Both were apparently fooled by an Australian broker and a Kuwaiti supplier.

We don’t blame union leaders for falling for this deplorable scam. Medical-grade masks and other personal protective equipment are more important than ever, critical in the effort to keep health care workers from contracting the deadly virus. The national stockpile is falling short, and states are trying to buy up masks, gloves and other supplies wherever they can, with little coordination from the federal government.

News of this massive stockpile must have been incredibly encouraging to the union and its members. But there were red flags from the beginning, and some hospitals wisely hesitated before ordering the masks. That led SEIU 121 RN, Southern California’s union of registered nurses, to put out a petition accusing hospitals of “putting bottom line profits” over the safety of their employees. The union should apologize for that baseless smear.

This pandemic and the shortfall of vital protective equipment it has caused is creating an atmosphere ripe for fraud. States are frantically searching for supplies — often bidding against each other and the federal government. Shady operators no doubt see many opportunities for cashing in.

In Georgia, a 39-year-old man was arrested for trying to sell $750 million worth of personal protective equipment to the Department of Veteran Affairs. Like the 39 million N95 facemasks, the supply didn’t actually exist.

Sadly, everyone needs to be vigilant. Scammers and profiteers will be playing every angle they can think of — and they can certainly be creative. Scammers are offering phony tests, bogus treatments and expensive equipment. Others are trying to get personal information by impersonating Medicare.

Even as we celebrate the heroes of this pandemic response and lift up acts of kindness, bravery and compassion, it is very important to remember that these kinds of situations sometimes bring out the worst in people. You must work to protect yourself not just from exposure to the virus, but from scam artists and cheaters.

